This large, historic and classic University Area home sits within 3 blocks of the University of Montana and is very close to the Hip Strip and Downtown Missoula and all it offers! With an inviting covered front porch and a newly rebuilt classic carriage house used for storage, this property, while currently used as a duplex, the property could easily be returned to an elegant single-family home perfect for a new owner. So many updates and remodeled features have been lovingly added retaining the character of the home while making it safe and livable. For more information on this property or to schedule a private showing please call or text John Herring at 406-544-1742 or your real estate professional. Please keep in mind this property is currently used as a duplex and there are some longer term leases in place. Possession would be subject to tenants rights.