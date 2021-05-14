Onyx
The dismissal of five Lady Griz players — four from Montana — signals the end of not only an era but a formula that Robin Selvig used to build the program into one of the greatest in women's collegiate basketball history.
In its Tuesday ruling, a federal judge stated Randall Menges’ requirement to register as a sex offender is unconstitutional. The Attorney General's office is appealing the ruling.
The Missoula County Sheriff Office's cold case unit is investigating if there is any connection to Missoula serial killer Wayne Nance.
Lisa's Pasty Pantry in Missoula has closed after a quarter-century in business.
On Monday morning, the Missoula City-County Health Department announced 60% of the county population had received at least a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Sheriff and Coroner T.J. McDermott identified the woman as Kimberly A. Michell, 52, of Missoula.
When Missoula fourth grader Athena Starin got off the bus following school last Friday afternoon, she was in for a big surprise.
When officers arrived on the scene at about 11 a.m., they found a 52-year-old woman’s body submerged in about 5 feet of water off the north shoreline.
Kimberly A. Michell, who was 52 at the time of death, was determined to have died from accidental drowning.
Park officials have said reservations for June sold out within minutes after they were made available despite visitors having a rolling 60-day window to reserve tickets that are made available each morning.