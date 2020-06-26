Open House, Sunday June 28th

Stop by Sunday 1:00-3:00pm to see this stunning brand new, one-level, MOVE IN READY home located at the beautiful Ranch Club. This Farmhouse style home features 1884 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large windows, quartz counter-tops, a 2-car garage, U/G sprinklers, and so much more. Living at the Ranch Club means having breathtaking 360 degree mountain, golf course and meadow views, lifestyle amenities as well as golf and social memberships with fitness, swimming, and a full social calendar of events. The Ranch Club is located only a short distance from Reserve Street and downtown, allowing you to enjoy all Missoula has to offer, while still resting in Montana's scenic beauty.