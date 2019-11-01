Open Sunday | 11:00am – 2:00pm
Come visit the community of Sandhill Ridge in the beautiful Bitterroot Valley Sunday, November 3rd. This is a perfect opportunity to have an easy drive to Missoula but enjoy the quiet community of 35 homes on premiere lots ranging from 1 – 2.29 acres. The established walking trails and extensive open space add to the enjoyment of living the Montana four season life at Sandhill Ridge.
You will have the ability to custom design your dream home with the help of the Tamarack Construction in-house design team. Tamarack Construction Co., Inc. was founded in 1997 and has a depth of construction experience within the personnel of the company. They offer design/build services with in-house drafting to bring to life your exacting specifications.
Sandhill Ridge is located in Ravalli County which affords lower property taxes but is close to Missoula offering cultural events, sports, entertainment, abundant dining opportunities, international airport, world class health care and exceptional recreational opportunities.
We look forward to introducing you to this exceptional neighborhood and making your dreams become a reality. Call us today for further information.
