Editor's note

All the opinion that's fit to print

Missoulian readers are more engaged than most. From my colleagues in Montana and beyond, I hear that other newspapers in communities of our size do not receive the nearly the same amount of letters to the editor that we do. 

That's something we at the Missoulian are proud of and want to encourage. We are committed to printing as many letters as meet our basic guidelines — that is, all letters are signed with the writer's real name and current city of residence, are less than 200 words long and contain no profanity, personal attacks, and address a matter of public interest — which is a difficult goal to meet even in the best of times. In the weeks preceding Election Day, it's an impossibility. 

Today's expanded Opinion section is an attempt to get at least a little closer to that goal. In the coming weeks, every other Sunday, look for additional expanded Opinion pages — packed with as many letters as we can reasonably fit without shrinking the print size to microscopic levels. 

As always, any letters that don't fit in print will be posted on the Missoulian website at missoulian.com

If you want to write a letter of your own concerning the upcoming elections, don't delay! Opinion pages are filling up fast.

Tyler Christensen is the Missoulian's Opinion editor. She can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com and by phone at (406) 523-5215. 

