Amazon should do better by its workers

On Oct. 1, Amazon announced that nearly 20,000 of its U.S. workers had been infected with COVID-19. That number is surely higher by now.

I run a flat sorter on the shipping dock, two big machines with a conveyor belt. I have to scan 1,800 packages an hour. That's 30 scans per minute and 18,000 per shift. The pace skyrocketed during the pandemic. I also must work alongside another person and it's impossible to stay six feet apart.

Many of my coworkers have gotten sick. One died from COVID-19. We get a text whenever someone in the plant tests positive, but we are not told who they are where they work. It's a big plant, and it's scary getting multiple texts each week. I've counted more than 200 texts since returning to work.

Since the start of the pandemic, Amazon has been on a hiring spree, further crowding the plant and the buses to work without plans to improve commuting conditions for our growing workforce. The company's fortunes are booming, as more people choose to shop without leaving their homes.

A new report from the Institute for Policy Studies, titled "Billionaire Wealth vs. Community Health," reveals that the combined wealth of 647 U.S. billionaires increased by almost $1 trillion since mid-March. Bezos' wealth increased by 62%, totaling $188.3 billion as of mid-November.