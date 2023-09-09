It’s never too early to consider how to make a donation to an important cause without spending more money.

Think about making a donation to a Montana public school district using a portion of your state income taxes for that purpose. A bill passed by the Montana Legislature in 2021 allows individuals and corporations to make donations to Montana public schools to support Innovative Educational Programs (Mont. Code Section 15-30-3110). You can donate up to $200,000 in a dollar-to-dollar tax credit toward your state income tax bills. For most of us, that $200,000 limit is a fantasy, but you can donate a lesser amount (say $5,000 to $10,000) to public schools and erase that same, full amount from your state income tax liability. You can also carry the donation forward; that is, if your state income tax liability in the year of the donation is less than the donation amount, the balance of the credit can be applied against your tax liability in the two subsequent tax years. In 2023, the total amount set aside for tax credits was $2 million. For the 2024 tax year, it will be $5 million. Note this is a tax credit, not a deduction.

Several changes were made to the program this past legislative session to ensure a more equitable distribution of the $5 million across the state, given how this program unfolded in past years. The rules allow school district administrators to enter the DOR Education Donations Portal on a particular day, a sort of lottery. The administrators provide a list of donors and the amount of each proposed gift. In 2022 the credit limit ($1 million) was reached quickly, within 6 minutes of the opening at 8 AM on January 3. Twenty-three individuals/corporations received tax credits; the donated funds went to eight school districts. Big Sky Public School District with 3 schools and about 400 students received nearly $700,000 of the $1 million. For 2023, the cap of $2 million was reached in just under 48 hours, with seven donations totaling $895,500 going to the Big Sky school district. Therefore, in 2024 HB 408 was passed to place limits on how much a single school district can receive.

It is critical for interested donors to contact their public school district early so that district administrators can submit a list of donors and amounts at the moment the portal opens in late 2023 or early 2024. It’s a first-come, first-served situation. For donations to the Missoula County Public Schools district, go to mcpsmt.org/domain/3972 for more information and a form to make it easier to register your intent.