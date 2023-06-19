A group of committed and industrious seniors who graduated from the University of Montana this May are on their way to medical school. These students were part of the pre-med program at UM that helps them prepare for medical school. Sixty-seven percent of UM’s pre-med majors who applied were accepted at a school of their choice, well above the mean 40% rate for applicants nationwide. These acceptances mirror the continued success of UM graduates over the past 15 years. Recent acceptances include Johns Hopkins, Stanford, Case-Western, and other highly competitive medical programs. For example, the class of 2022 at Johns Hopkins comprised 118 individuals. The program accepted 6.3% of its applicants. Stanford admitted 2.2%.

I follow these numbers because I am proud of the accomplishments of UM students and because we should celebrate the programs that give them academic and personal support. The pre-medical advisory program is one such tool. Seven advisors, assisted by clinical advisors who are retired physicians, work with students. UM's successful pre-med program is open, inclusive, and offers non-judgmental advising. UM students frequently graduate from small high schools and often have little exposure to chemistry and biology courses and labs. The Montana Digital Academy housed in the Phyllis J. Washington College of Education at UM helps address this shortfall by offering high school students classes online, but often students take their initial physical and life science classes after matriculating. Many Montanan students also have lower overall family financial support, so reaching every requirement for an outstanding application and submitting it can be challenging. But pre-med advisors provide all students with what is necessary. Students are assisted in selecting and focusing on coursework, finding appropriate extracurricular activities, obtaining research experience, shadowing a physician, keeping on track, and completing applications. They acquire the best possible skills, knowledge, and effective package for pursuing their goals.

Students themselves say it best. ”This last weekend, I was joined by my family to celebrate the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine White Coat Ceremony. This celebration marks the transition in identity that accompanies the end of the first year of pre-clinical didactics. The white coat represents a commitment to patients, medicine, and the iterative nature of progress, a symbol that represents how much I have learned and how much farther I have to go. I was overwhelmed by the show of support by my family with their presence. I was equally grateful for the support, mentorship, and guidance from those back in Montana. Each of you played an instrumental and invaluable role in helping me reach this stage in my education. I cannot thank you enough. P.S. My stethoscope is maroon and silver.” (D. Hunt)

UM strongly supports the pre-med advising program and its students. Funds from a UM Strategic Enrollment Partnership Grant assisted outreach and paid for student staff. In addition, students were granted scholarships as they entered their final semesters; the PreMedical Sciences (GrizMed) awarded about $30,000 in scholarships this year to deserving students. Financial support is critical for tuition, but also for application fees. The centralized medical school application clearinghouse charges $170 for submissions to one school and $40 for each additional school.

Educating and supporting Montana students who are dedicated to careers in medicine are important to all of us. In 2016 there were 205 physicians per 100,000 residents in Montana. Today there are 238, just under the U.S. average of 248. UM’s pre-med advising program is instrumental in preparing passionate future physicians for the initial and post-graduate education they need to realize their dreams and ensure quality healthcare for the people of Montana.