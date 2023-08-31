Four organizations operated by the National Association of Realtors and the Missoula Organization of Realtors are plotting to elect Mike Nugent Mayor of Missoula and will likely spend an unprecedented $140,000 in the upcoming primary. They have been hiding in the dark when they could have publicly announced their efforts and disclosed their intentions.

The four are National Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors Fund, the Missoula Organization of Realtors, and deliberately misnamed “Missoula Mayor” an independent committee which is run by Missoula Organization of Realtors and primarily funded by the National Association of Realtors Fund.

It is important that Missoula and Montana voters understand the effort and strategy these organizations have undertaken even though the organizations are not fully disclosing all their activity and contributions.

These special interests are some of the most sophisticated political operatives and lobbyists at the national, state and local level.

That we know so far is based upon: 1) media reports; and 2) campaign finance reports; 3) my complaint filed against all four organizations, and 4) the most recent responses to my complaint.

You can read more details by going to the Missoula Commissioners of Political Practices web site and review my complaint and the responses by the three parties in my initial complaint Pearson v. Missoula Organization of Realtors, National Association of Realtors Fund, and Missoula Mayor Committee, COPP-2023-CFP-011 — I have now added the National Association of Realtors to my complaint.

The staff, the board of Missoula Organization of Realtors and possibly others agreed they wanted to request money for an independent expenditure effort to elect Mike Nugent. This likely occurred in March of 2023 although the precise date has so far been withheld.

Both organizations collaborated and conducted an internal process including a scientifically significant poll that asks nearly 75% of the questions that would benefit an independent expenditure effort and tested multiple arguments highlighting Mike Nugent on key issues “here is a reasons why some people are voting for Mike Nugent” — no other candidate got such treatment. After being pressed, the National Association of Realtors disclosed they conducted a poll of likely Missoula voters on April 3 to the 7, 2023. The National Association of Realtors has not provided any details about the cost or the sample size — all valuable information to understand the plot. The cost of this sort of poll has, in the past, been considered a reportable campaign expense.

Campaigns survey voters to determine the most persuasive messages to gain public support that will be used in advertisements, mailers, etc. as well as the electors most persuaded by a given message. Having these insights would be a significant advantage; one no other mayor campaign could afford at a hefty price of $30,000 to $50,000.

Now the deceptive Missoula Mayor committee has begun advocating for the election of Mike Nugent for Mayor, they have purchased billboards and will likely do mailers, digital advertising, etc. without disclosing the financial interest of the two Realtors Associations.

The corrupting influence of big money is our democracy has been one of my core issues and beliefs. This deception and intrusion into our local elections has no place in any community in Montana.

I have seen, and testified concerning, this same pattern elsewhere — big money spent by a single special interest to put one of their own into power — but I have never feared it could work in Missoula, my own home.