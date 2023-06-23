Let these verses about helping the poor encourage you as you seek to live a Christian life, displaying the same love Christ has shown to you — if you truly believe Christ died for you.

Deuteronomy 15:7 — If among you, one of your brothers should become poor, in any of your towns within your land that the Lord your God is giving you, you shall not harden your heart or shut your hand against your poor brother.

Deuteronomy 15:11 — For there will never cease to be poor in the land. Therefore, I command you, “You shall open wide your hand to your brother, to the needy and to the poor, in your land.”

Psalm 41:1 — Blessed is the one who considers the poor! In the day of trouble, the Lord delivers him.

Proverbs 14:31 — Whoever oppresses a poor man insults his Maker, but he who is generous to the needy honors him.

Proverbs 16:19 — It is better to be of a lowly spirit with the poor than to divide the spoil with the proud.

Proverbs 22:9 — The generous will themselves be blessed, for they share their food with the poor.

Proverbs 22:16 — Whoever oppresses the poor to increase his own wealth, or gives to the rich, will only come to poverty.

Mark 10:21 — And Jesus, looking at him, loved him, and said to him, “You lack one thing: go, sell all that you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, follow me.”

2 Corinthians 9:11 — You will be enriched in every way to be generous in every way, which through us will produce thanksgiving to God.

James 2:14-17 — What good is it, my brothers, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can that faith save him? If a brother or sister is poorly clothed and lacking in daily food, and one of you says to them, “Go in peace, be warmed and filled,” without giving them the things needed for the body, what good is that? So also, faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.

These verses translate to a small number of actions you took in error according to the Bible in which you espouse to believe — Take the $10 million, feed the children — tax those with excess, and house/care for those in need.