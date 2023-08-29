A former mayor of Missoula once said years ago, “Don’t you think cities are inherently dirty, noisy places?” Thanks to the work of a highly competent, dedicated public servant, Mayor Jordan Hess, Missoula is bucking that characterization. In the short time Jordan has been mayor and during his tenure as City Council person, he has aggressively addressed a battery of big issues. In-migration to Missoula and the subsequent demand on housing, air quality and transportation problems, urban improvement projects, an unfair state property tax policy…whew, no shortage of challenges!

Jordan played a leadership role on City Council when Missoula finally acquired its own water system in 2017. Jordan has continued to support and improve the open space system, a gem that improves Missoulian’s lives every day. Mayor Hess is working with Missoula County government to reform the property tax system. His continued support of public transportation makes Mountain Line the best bus line in its class in the United States.

Missoula City housing initiatives are helping to ease the shortage and encourage real, long lasting affordable housing on a local basis. Mayor Hess is continuing Mayor John Engen’s ability to communicate and connect with citizens (and an occasional good joke).

Climate change, divisiveness in our politics, disparity between economic groups to name a few conditions in today’s society present serious challenges to our democratic system of government.

We, the undersigned, feel that Mayor Jordan Hess has the right stuff, he has the experience and desire to do this job. Please support him with your vote!