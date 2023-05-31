Episode 92: The performers we see on stage, in film and on television are much more diverse than they were just a few decades ago. But this welcome change doesn’t mean there aren’t still many questions.

Hosts Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss the ethics behind casting choices and whether color-blind casting makes sense when staging a performance.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

Our theater is fighting about diversity. Who is right?, by Kwame Anthony Appiah, The New York Times Magazine

Suranne Jones shares her verdict on straight actors playing gay characters, by Tom Murray, The Independent

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

