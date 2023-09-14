When a Montana judge recently blocked parts of a new law to create a system of public charter schools in the Treasure State, union activists celebrated.

“I’m incredibly relieved,” wrote a Billings public school teacher fighting the charters.

Before getting too excited, she may want to read the entire ruling.

Montana is one of just a few states in the nation that, until now, hasn't allowed for the creation of public charter schools, despite overwhelming evidence including research from Stanford University showing their success.

The Montana Legislature actually passed two charter school bills in 2023 — HB 562 and HB 549. HB 562 was the stronger bill that allowed for more flexibility and innovation.

One of the groups that worked to bring Montana charter schools is the Frontier Institute. Responding to critics they noted: “While some of the false claims are based in truth from other states’ laws, they do not hold true in Montana. Choice Schools empower communities to create student-centered, public schools that are free and open to all.”

As they have done in nearly every state that has voted to launch public charter schools, teachers, union leaders and the League of Women Voters, among others, sued to prevent implementation of HB 562.

District Court Judge Christopher Abbott's ruling and the union lawsuit claim the new law invades the authority of the Board of Public Education. The ruling also took issue with the fact that public charter schools created under HB 562 would also eventually have their own elected boards, voted upon by staff and the families at the school.

And while the court issued a temporary hold on parts of the law, there were important victories for supporters of charter schools contained in the ruling.

First, teachers’ unions have always tried to block charter schools in Montana and other states by saying they are unconstitutional. Judge Abbott's ruling makes it clear that the union has not shown that "charter schools or choice schools are themselves likely to be unconstitutional."

Second, the funding argument always comes down to whether you believe money for education belongs to the student or belongs to the school. Union activists contend money spent on public charter schools diverts money from traditional public schools. But this assumes the money belongs to the school no matter how many students attend. In reality, the money belongs to the student.

The court ruled that the state is “likely correct” that "no improper diversion occurs because choice schools are public entities and part of the public school system."

The court's ruling makes it clear, once and for all, that public charter schools are public schools. In fact, the activists who are suing are, in part, relying on that to be true, while at the same time claiming the schools are not public. In order for the state Board of Public Education's power to be usurped, the school would need to be public and under its control.

In reality, public charter schools are open to all students and free of charge. As Judge Abbott wrote, "the Framers likely understood a public school simply to be a publicly funded primary or secondary school generally open and free to all children of a district."

Judge Abbott says the school choice commission may continue its work but cannot approve schools while the case is under review. A temporary setback, in a ruling that contains potential long-term victories.