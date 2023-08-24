The eastern Ukrainian village of Tserkune sat directly on the front line of the war, as Ukrainian and Russian forces battled for control of nearby Kharkiv city. Although some people are starting to return, Tserkune’s school has no roof, its shops are shattered. Telltale shrapnel holes pock roads, walls and fences. War has left its mark everywhere in Tserkune. I spent three weeks here, supporting the Polish Center for International Aid set up a humanitarian program to provide assistance to hundreds of families whose homes, and lives, were damaged by war.

Ukraine has been grappling with war since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimea and the eastern Donbas region. The Russian invasion of 2022 has given rise to a severe humanitarian crisis, with devastating human consequences for millions of innocent civilians. Images of wide spread destruction and tides of refugees — harkening back to WWII — have dominated the news.

The humanitarian situation is characterized by the death of 10,000 civilians including over 500 children. Thousands more have been injured or traumatized. Millions of people have been displaced. Millions more affected. The country suffers from infrastructure damage, food insecurity, and loss of essential services. The UN reports over 17 million people in need of aid.

These problems are in sharp relief in Tserkune, where damaged and destroyed homes dot the landscape, once prosperous shops are burned out, the surrounding forests and agricultural lands are littered with land mines and unexplored shells. Walk into any home and you can see bullet holes on the walls, collapsed roofs and chunks of shrapnel cast about like rusty stones.

Despite these obstacles, people are returning and rebuilding their lives. After the Russian army retreated, the Ukrainian government prioritized Tserkune for a “build back better” reconstruction program. The local government is providing basic services. Ukrainian humanitarian organizations are delivering aid. Community people are helping each other restore their lives and livelihoods. International aid organizations are providing support directly to local authorities and organizations to rebuild. It is humbling to witness.

As our election cycle gears up, American citizens are receiving different messages about Ukraine. A healthy public debate has ensued, asking us to question our involvement in and support to Ukraine. Headlines typically focus on military aid. The Council on Foreign Relations reports that the US has provided $76.8 billion dollars to Ukraine. $3.9 billion (or 5%) has gone to humanitarian aid, making the USA the top donor of aid for Ukraine. Leaving direct budgetary and security/military aid aside (which comprise $26.4 billion and $46.6 billion respectively), why should we care about our tax money aiding needy Ukrainians?

First and foremost, the conflict in Ukraine is not limited to the region; it has far-reaching implications for international stability and security. The United States' involvement and support for resolving the crisis proves our commitment to international order and helps promote peace and stability around the globe.

As a nation espousing humanitarian principles, Americans empathize with the suffering of civilians affected by conflict. Providing assistance and support to alleviate their suffering aligns with our values of humanity, compassion and solidarity and allows us to put our principles into action.

Helping Ukraine to support its citizens affected by war as well as its sovereignty and territorial integrity reinforces our shared principles of independence, human rights, democracy, and self-determination. If we are to talk the talk of democracy, we must also walk the walk.

The humanitarian situation in Ukraine demands our attention and support. In doing so, we not only alleviate the suffering of innocent civilians affected by war, we demonstrate what our nations stands for: humanity, independence and democracy.