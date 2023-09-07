I would like to take this opportunity to respond to a recent (Sept. 5) letter to the editor regarding the proposed development at Fort Missoula. There are a number of glaring omissions and incorrect statements and they deserve a response. Nobody that loves the Fort is in favor or allowing the Post Hospital to deteriorate in place and this is not the last chance to save the hospital. There are numerous examples of historic buildings at the Fort that have been restored and put to adaptive reuse. Several organizations and agencies at the Fort have been preserving buildings for decades, the grand buildings along Officers Row, the Company Barracks, the Quartermaster’s Storehouse, the Cell Blocks, the Quartermasters Stables and even the Water Tower all stand as examples of successful preservation efforts. The Fort’s success at historic preservation demonstrates that other options for the Post Hospital exist and should be considered before we allow a project that will have lasting, generational adverse impacts to the Fort.

The letter trots out the tired canard that nobody visits the Fort and that it is underutilized. My offices are on Officers Row and have been for the past 17 years; I have no idea what the author is saying. The two historic museums, the open space, the restored historic buildings, and the new regional park make the Fort one of the most used and heavily trafficked historic gems in our community. Birdwatching along the Bitterroot River and the riparian corridor is an increasingly vibrant activity at the Fort. The events at the two historical museums are a major attraction, bringing in thousands of visitors. Far from being underutilized, the Fort is one of the most vibrant hubs of activity in our community.

The attack on the historic museum’s display of Missoula’s history is wholly unwarranted and deserves no response.

The letter deftly tap dances around the central point, the impact this development will have on the historic district. Historic preservation agencies and advocates from across Montana as well as in our community have noted the negative impacts from this development. Public comments from the State Historic Preservation Office, Preserve Montana, Preserve Historic Missoula and the local property owners all disagree with the assertion that this project is compatible with the historic district. As the lead author of the recent Fort Missoula National Register of Historic Places nomination, I completely reject the statements made in the letter. The author states the development “while not entirely consistent with the historic Fort landscape, the proposal would add structures that are architecturally compatible with the existing structures.”

This assessment is wrong and demonstrates a misunderstanding about what creates a historic landscape. The historic buildings are one part of the landscape; there is a tapestry of buildings, streets, sidewalks, trees, open space, view sheds that are woven together to create the historic landscape. The historic landscape also acknowledges the wide curved streets, the buildings set back from the street and the decorative plantings around the buildings that all merge into the landscape. The Fort’s historic landscape is one part of what makes the Fort such a special place.

This proposal is wholly inconsistent with the historic landscape and this proposal will add structures that are completely incompatible with the fabric of the historic district. The Post Hospital has a high degree of integrity and it is one of the anchors of the historic district. The townhouses will have an adverse effect on the Post Hospital. The development will have an adverse impact on the Fort’s historic landscape. Preserving the Post Hospital is a complex and costly effort and responsible preservation is something that we should support. This development is not that vehicle.