Ironically, while accusing others of not understanding science regarding predator management, Chris Morgan of the Montana Trapper’s Association reveals his ignorance of wildlife and science.

“I struggle to believe in this day and age there are people out there who are perfectly fine with the concept that predators on the landscape strengthen herds of prey species by keeping their numbers in check,” Morgan wrote in his OpEd, “Crying Wolf,” published Aug. 6. “Yet these same individuals fail to see the exact science pertains to the predator as well.”

He’s wrong. The exact science does not pertain to the predator.

Predator species, such as wolves, didn’t evolve with much predation. They have very different behaviors and breeding strategies. Here’s what wolf biologists — including Dr. Douglas Smith, the scientist Morgan refers to as “one of the most respected wolf biologists of our time” — overwhelmingly conclude: Wolves are mostly self-regulating in population sizes and have complex social structures, breeding, and territorial behaviors. When pack leaders are killed, it can negatively impact pack stability and reproduction, resulting in more breeding and more wolves. Younger wolves don’t have older animals to teach them skills such as how to hunt elk and deer, how to avoid humans, how to avoid livestock. The killing of wolves often exacerbates the challenges managers claim to be solving. Where predators are heavily hunted, livestock depredation and conflicts with humans often increase. Montana’s management of wolves isn’t based on science. It’s based on politics, driven by fear-mongering myths, lies and misconceptions about wolves (“The introduced wolves are a different, more diabolical species than what historically lived here”...“They kill just for fun”...“They’re eating all our elk and deer and will come after our children next!”).

Wolf regulations in Montana — established mostly by state legislators who dismissed scientific input — allows individuals to kill up to 20 wolves, 10 hunting and 10 trapping. You can snare them, shoot them over bait, and, on private lands, kill them at night with the aid of artificial lights. You even get reimbursed for your costs by the state in a program that basically amounts to a bounty on wolves. If not for what Morgan refers to as “frivolous” lawsuits, you could use infrared or thermal vision devices to find and kill wolves, and shoot them from aircraft. No. Fortunately, we don’t manage prey species this way. This mismanagement is the result of a nondemocratic system of wildlife management controlled by a small minority of special interest groups who seem to hate wolves and other predators. We hunters like to claim we pay for wildlife management. Through hunting license sales, and excise taxes on guns and ammo, we do pay up to 60% of state wildlife agency budgets. As a result, state wildlife agencies cater to hunters and focus on hunted species such as deer and elk, often to the detriment of native predators such as wolves. In his OpEd, Morgan states that people opposed to the state’s mismanagement of wolves “often like to say Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks chooses to side with those supportive of consumptive use of wildlife and shuns those who don’t. Even if there was any truth to that statement, who would blame them?”

There is truth to that statement; a lot of us blame them — even many of us who hunt. When the cost of managing public lands is put into the mix, which all citizens pay for, the total contribution of hunters towards conservation is about 6%. Yet we hunters have most of the influence and control over how wildlife is managed. This has led to the mismanagement of wolves and other native predators that are so critically important to healthy ecosystems. Wildlife management should be democratic in nature and based on science, not on politics driven by fear-mongering myths, lies and misconceptions. It’s time to reform wildlife management so all people have a say and all species are protected, including wolves.