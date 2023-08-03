Lake County will commemorate its centennial later this month. While some residents may want to celebrate this date, others may want to use this time to re-examine the conditions that existed in 1923 and consider ways to make Lake County a more welcoming and inclusive entity.

When Lake County was carved out from portions of Missoula and Flathead Counties, the boundaries ignored the existing territorial jurisdiction of the Flathead Indian Reservation. In fact, the boundaries of Lake County were intentionally designed to prevent Indian participation in local government. Two-thirds of the county sits on reservation land while the remaining third cannot even be accessed by contiguous roadways except by driving through Flathead County.

To further dilute possible Native American political participation, smaller sections of the reservation remained in Missoula and Flathead counties with another large swath of land allotted to Sanders county.

The history of Lake County is embedded in the racist policies of the Dawes Act and the Homesteading era. Native Americans were not even allowed to vote when Lake County was created. The Indian Citizenship Act of 1924 offered the prospect of voting rights but Native American suffrage was still left to the states. According to the Montana ACLU, Montana continued to suppress Indian voting rights through tactics such as a 1937 law requiring state voters to be taxpayers. This western style of Jim Crow law effectively blocked Indian people from access to the ballot box. The lingering effects of such racism is still felt today and it impacts the ability of tribal and non-tribal people to work together on common problems.

Lake County’s centennial should be cause for reflection and consideration of how we can change our institutions to better comport with democratic values. The geographic boundaries of Lake County should be redrawn to encompass the entirety of the Flathead Indian Reservation. Native American families should not be divided from their larger community in places like Hot Springs, Evaro, Niarada, Perma, or Dixon. This type of gerrymandering violates the Voting Rights Act of 1964 and should never be tolerated.

The history of Lake County is entwined in the history of the Flathead Indian Reservation. The historical injustices of having children kidnapped and placed in boarding schools, of having religion, language, and cultural practices banned, of land and resources stolen, all need to be part of Lake County’s centennial observances. This centennial should not be cause for celebration but rather a call to action to provide redress for past and present harms.