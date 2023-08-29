At a time when the nation and state are celebrating epic investments in infrastructure, including water and sewer projects, roads, bridges, broadband, EV stations and alternative energy projects, it is important to understand the role gravel plays. Gravel is a material that is critical to accomplish all the above listed infrastructure needs. It is also critically important for the construction of new housing.

A Missoula District Court recently ruled that a gravel pit near Clearwater Junction had to stop. Instead, the contractor will haul gravel for a short-term project 35 miles one way, then return, adding to the greenhouse gases that we are all trying to curtail.

Gravel for construction is only found in certain areas. As demand is created through growth of communities, construction companies look to access the land to meet the demands. In this process, they apply to the Department of Environmental Quality under the Opencut Act. This is a reclamation act, which in many situations puts that land back in a way that significantly benefits the neighboring property. Public parks and lakes are the majority of uses (Rotary Glen Lake in Bozeman, Frenchtown ponds, Springmeadow in Helena and Target Range in Missoula).

Gravel is sourced as close to the user as possible, which lessens the environmental impact of transportation. Gravel is mixed with oil to make roads and airport runways. It is mixed with limestone and other materials to make concrete, which is used in foundations for houses, bridges, hospitals, and water and sewer projects. Almost every home and business have some sort of decorative rock as part of its landscaping.

Facts about 2021 Legislative Changes

It places the specific area of concern raised by a particular operation before the scientists who are best suited to protect the environment — Air Quality Bureau and Water Quality Bureau.

It does not affect how the Air Quality Bureau regulates its program, it does not change the laws pertaining to how the Water Quality Bureau regulates water quality or storm water runoff, and it does not change how DNRC handles water rights.

It does not diminish the State of Montana’s ability to make the operator mitigate impacts to the environment by complying with its environment laws and regulations.

It continues to protect property rights. The contract is between the owner of the land and the contractor. If government takes away the right to mine resources, it creates a ‘taking’ which is likely to be litigated.

It did not prohibit members of the public from commenting on an application. DEQ is always accepting comments, even if a public meeting is not required.

No one cares about the environment, water quality, air quality, dust, and being a good neighbor more than the Montana Contractors Association and its members. Gravel is the main component of everything that is built — roads, schools, churches, and bridges. Operators pledge to continue working closely with government agencies at all levels to ensure the history of failures of mining in Montana never happens again.