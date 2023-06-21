I am very excited to announce I have filed as a candidate for the newly formed Senate District 45 for the upcoming 2024 election. Having been the Republican House legislator for House District 14 since 2017, I am termed out and this Senate seat provides an opportunity to continue serving Montana and bringing my experience into service. With the redistricting that took place this last year, House District 14 has changed into House District 90. The boundary changes have removed much of Sanders County, left in all of Mineral County, and included Frenchtown, Huson, Petty Creek and over to Lolo Creek. House District 90 will be half of the Senate District 45. The other half of Senate District 45 will be a newly drawn House District 89. The new boundary for House District 89 includes Lolo, proceeds north to 39th Street in Missoula, including Linda Vista and using Lower Miller Creek Road and Hillview Way as boundaries. I am very proud of my accomplishments during my time in office and thank all my supporters for their faith and trust in me and hope to continue my common sense approach to working for Montana.
