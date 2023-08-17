The pulp mill at Frenchtown was part of my growing up in the mid-1960s. I remember the jobs it created, and I remember when the company that owned it at the time, Hoerner-Waldorf, bought one of my 4-H calves at the county fair. They contributed a lot to the community.

I also remember the horrendous smell of the place, and the intense smog/fog the mill generated, especially in the winter months. I also remember how nobody downstream of the mill would eat the fish they caught from the Clark Fork River. Strange white foam would form on just about every eddy around the mill and all the way to St. Regis. You knew something was wrong with the water.

As a grownup, in 1978, I started irrigating out of the Clark Fork downstream from the mill and I noticed how my pipes turned a deep brownish color after a while.

In the years since, we’ve learned a lot more about the polluted water at what is now the Smurfit-Stone site and the threat it still poses to the river, 14 years after the mill shut down. Toxic waste there includes PCBs, dioxins, furans and heavy metals.

We know that the dumps are leaching chemicals into the groundwater, and Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks has warned that fish in this reach of the river are unsafe to eat due to being contaminated with toxins associated with the pulp industry.

I recently had a chance to fly over Smurfit Stone with fellow legislators and it was startling to see the size of the huge sludge ponds and waste dumps at the site and how close they sit to the Clark Fork. The only thing holding back this waste from the river is an old, decaying berm.

It’s frightening to imagine how a major flood, like the one on the Yellowstone River last summer, could wash out the berm and send the mill site waste downstream for hundreds of miles. That would have a devastating impact on fish and wildlife, along with recreation along the Clark Fork downstream from Frenchtown all the way into Idaho. Towns that depend on recreation dollars would take a big hit.

This risk is enough to warrant a thorough cleanup of the Smurfit site, but so is the fact that the land that the mill sits on is now a wasted resource. If cleaned up, this area could be used for housing, business, recreation and farming, all of which would benefit Frenchtown, its schools, and our wider region by boosting the economy and improving the tax base.

Doing a cleanup now also will be less expensive than the cost of addressing the disaster that will occur if a major flood washes out the berm and sends contaminants downstream.

I’m asking my fellow legislators from both sides of the aisle to join me in speaking up on this issue and to urge the EPA to take the necessary steps to clean up the mill site as soon as possible. The situation’s not going to get any better and a cleanup isn’t going to get any easier or less expensive. It needs to happen now.