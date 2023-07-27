Nearly 20 years have passed since Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks last updated its Elk Management Plan (out for comment now).

The new EMP has some good ideas, like reviewing the plan every five years, and raising elk herd objectives — now called goals — in many districts, then using three-year averages to determine if these goals are met.

But some proposals are troubling.

"Where [a hunting district] is chronically and significantly over the stated population size goal and is using limited either-sex permits or limited bull permits, FWP will propose to allow a brow-tined-bull or any bull on a General Elk License.”

However, harvesting cow elk — not bulls — impacts populations most, and there are already liberal seasons and tools to harvest cows and incentivize access, coupled with legitimate concerns of public lands overcrowding. Will unlimited bull tags fix anything, or make the problems worse?

In most of these areas, hunters can already kill up to three elk per year, and hunt for six months. Landowners can employ damage hunts, enroll in Block Management and earn up to $50,000 per year, or allow public crossing for tax breaks or payments up to $15,000 annually via two other programs. Plus, landowners currently get at least 15% of permits; and if that’s not enough, they can get a permit outside of the draw, so long as they allow for just three public hunters.

Where landowners have participated in management, elk herds are within objectives. Yet, elsewhere, we're still not killing enough elk, according to some.

But this kill-all-the-bulls approach could incentivize the wrong behavior. Large landowners who outfit could be less inclined to work towards population goals, since allowing herds to grow or stay where they are would mean bull tags become more readily available.

On the other side of the fence, on publicly accessible lands, this would be a free-for-all, further pushing elk onto private property, compounding the problem. After opening day, hunters would be hard-pressed to find an elk on public lands.

This isn’t a new conundrum; FWP has known of this for decades. It’s also why Montanans should be concerned with what's not in the EMP; namely this language found in the 2005 Plan: "to avoid over-harvest of accessible elk on public lands or private lands open to hunting, the inaccessible elk may not be included in objective numbers." Tallying these inaccessible elk balloons the counts, leading FWP to implement more liberal tag allocations, adding pressure on accessible elk, and pushing them onto private, making the situation worse. This 2005 verbiage wisely recognized this predicament but needed better definitions to be implemented. This language is worth keeping and improving rather than removing.

Remember, these elk goals are artificially low to consider landowner concerns already. So landowner tolerance sets goals low, then some landowners refuse to participate in management, then argue that since we're above artificially low goals that they — and their clients — should get unlimited bull tags? Yet this ‘solution’ won’t address the stated problem.

Round in circles we go.

This change would mean that all of us — hunters, working ranches, and even most outfitters — would lose. Only a handful of mostly out-of-state landowners with large swaths of exclusive access would win.

Once these easy-to-get bull tags (and the business they bring) become established, can we ever go back? Our friends in New Mexico would say no. It’s time we say no too.