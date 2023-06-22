This summer offers a timely opportunity to help craft a new wolf management plan being written by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks.

Wolves are always controversial, and this new plan is an opportunity to reinstate scientifically-based wildlife management. We are concerned that, of late, Montana has managed wolves in a fashion that emphasizes population reductions without clear evidence or adequate justification. Montana has provided for hunter and trapper opportunity and, despite misconceptions about wolf-elk interactions, elk have maintained healthy populations across the state and are even overabundant in some game management units. Livestock depredations are very low, less than 1/10 of 1 percent of all cattle losses in 2021.

The fundamental issue is an accurate population estimate — all wildlife management decisions depend on this. Wolves are hard to count. Initially Montana estimated numbers by FWP staff conducting field work along with radio collaring to come up with a minimum count of wolves across the western third of the state where most wolves live. As wolf numbers grew this method became impractical, so the state switched to a method that estimates numbers based on wolf sightings by hunters with resulting data plugged into a model. This model, called an integrated Patch Occupancy Model or iPOM, uses some other information about wolves like territory size and pack size, and calculates a population estimate.

This method is well-known and respected scientifically for estimating distribution (the area occupied). It is not known to be a good abundance estimator. The rationale is that Montana wolves are thought to be well above the required minimum set by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, hence a precise estimate is not necessary. For scientifically based management of a high-profile predator, we need a better population estimate.

We disagree with this approach for several reasons. Given wolves’ controversial position in the state among hunters and non-hunters alike, and the high annual human kill (approximately 300 wolves each year), having a solid population estimate is of paramount importance. An accurate estimate would be less important if wolves had more refuge areas throughout the state, but they don’t; only two such areas exist in national parks where wolves are well-known drivers of the state’s tourism economy. Further, given the approximate nature of the iPOM estimate, no one knows what proportion of wolves are killed each year.

Wolves are a political football as evidenced by recent required changes imposed upon FWP by the Montana Legislature in 2021. Normally wildlife management decisions are based on science-based suggestions from professional wildlife biologists. When legislative overreach occurs, solid data are disregarded. Counting wolves is foundational wildlife management, not politics.

Fortunately, other count methods are available. Wolves harvested in Montana need to be checked in with FWP, allowing for genetic sampling which can be used to estimate numbers using capture-recapture modelling. Another solution is to use tested methods from other areas. In Scandinavia, wolves are intensively monitored, controlled for livestock depredations, and integrated into a valued hunting culture, all of which are issues here. They have modeling tools using similar data to what we collect in Montana to help accurately estimate numbers with the right kind of model.

Now is the time to jettison the iPOM estimator that tells you where wolves live and not how many we have. The Scandinavian model also allows one to predict accurately into the immediate future, aiding season setting decisions for the next year.

Please speak up and help reclaim respect for scientific wildlife management of wolves in our state. All wildlife is valuable, and wolves are unique here as are our mostly intact wildlands. A solid population estimate is essential for informed decision making to conserve this wildlife legacy.