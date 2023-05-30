Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As the 2023 Montana legislative session ended, it is now abundantly clear that Montana has become a national leader on health reform.

You might be wondering: Isn’t health reform a national problem? In some respects, yes. There are some issues, like health insurance as an example, where we need to rely on Washington, D.C., for some relief.

States can and should play an important part, however. One such area is related to the practice authority of medical providers. In other words, allowing highly trained medical professionals to do what they have been trained to perform.

Before this legislative session, Montana had already made some important reforms. Nearly 30 years ago, Montana was one of the first states to permit advanced practice registered nurses to practice to the full extent of their training without physician oversight. This unlocked the potential of nurses in the state and helped fill in gaps in access.

Montana was also an early adopter of physical therapist direct access. This reform allows patients to see physical therapists without a physician referral.

This year, the Montana Legislature has enacted two more important reforms. Last month, Gov. Gianforte signed HB 313 into law. This reform provides a pathway for physician assistants to practice independently of physicians. Montana did not go out on a limb by passing this reform. Both bordering states North Dakota and Wyoming have already passed this reform. And there has been no evidence of patient harm in either state after the reform was adopted.

To begin May, Gov. Gianforte signed another historic reform into law. SB 112 grants prescription privileges to pharmacists in certain situations. For example, technology has rapidly improved in detecting strep throat. Pharmacies can administer this test and now prescribe to patients without an expensive and unnecessary physician appointment.

It also allows pharmacists to fill existing prescriptions where no new diagnosis is required. Diabetics need insulin. Asthma sufferers need inhalers. Failure to obtain these important treatments can lead to very costly and expensive hospital stays or even worse.

And once again, Montana is not going out on a limb. Idaho has had this reform in place for several years now. And there is no evidence of any harm to patients. In fact, my own research with my colleagues at the Knee Center at West Virginia University has identified the benefits of the reform. More Medicare recipients who were suffering from asthma and diabetes were able to receive access to treatment. Montana residents — especially those living in rural areas where it might be easier to get to a pharmacy than a physician — should expect more of the same.

Some groups have raised opposition to these new laws. They argue that patient safety is going to be put at risk.

I’ve reviewed the evidence and know the literature very well. The overwhelming majority of studies find no evidence that allowing medical providers to work to the fullest extent of their training will harm patients. In fact, some studies find evidence that quality improves.

Like every state in the country, access to health care remains a challenge. Demand continues to grow and supply isn’t keeping up. It doesn’t take an economist like me to recognize that something has got to give.

Thankfully, the Montana legislature recognized the seriousness of this problem and took action. Other states should now look to Montana for guidance on how to get health policy right. As of this month, Montana has emerged as a national leader on health care reform.