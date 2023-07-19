On Aug. 1, more than 340,000 Teamsters at UPS — including many here in Montana — may be forced out on strike if the company fails to negotiate a fair contract with its workers. The fight that Teamsters are in right now isn’t about a single agreement. It’s about the very nature of work in America. It’s about money for working people. And it’s about making sure gigantic, successful corporations take care of the families who make them successful in the first place.

I am a member of the UPS Teamsters National Negotiating Committee, which means I sit alongside other Teamster representatives and rank-and-file UPS workers to negotiate a new deal with UPS management face-to-face. We’ve been at the table trying to reach agreement on a five-year contract since April. So far, we’ve made great strides toward an historic contract that could reward workers in new ways and protect our families like never before.

Among other big gains to protect work rules and stop forced overtime, the Teamsters have gotten UPS to agree to install air conditioning in new package cars for the first time ever, as well as install heat shields and more fans to protect workers from dangerous conditions in the extreme heat.

Sadly, just as it seemed we were making lasting progress at the bargaining table, UPS decided it wanted to leave part-time workers out in the cold.

Most UPS Teamsters who work part-time are responsible for sorting packages and loading and unloading delivery vehicles. It’s a critical job. None of us can get our packages if those brown trucks aren’t loaded up first. Part-time UPSers perform demanding work that requires repetitive, physical labor inside UPS sort facilities. Because they receive lower pay but still face the pressures of the ever-rising cost-of-living, many of these workers need second or third jobs to make ends meet.

Part-time workers in the delivery industry really do keep our economy going. They move the supply chain with their own hands. Their labor has made UPS extremely rich, especially during the pandemic when online orders soared and everyone was getting deliveries. Last year, UPS had record earnings when it made more than $100 billion.

Our contract negotiations with UPS broke down on July 5, when management walked away from the table and told the Teamsters they had nothing more to give to part-time workers. Despite their massive profits, the millions they give to executives, and the billions they spend on Wall Street, it was the biggest slap in the face to hear UPS give up on part-timers and refuse to respect the hard work we’ve done for this company.

Today, more than 50 percent of UPS Teamsters are part-time workers. Unless we take a stand now, part-time jobs will make up an even larger percentage of the UPS workforce from here on out. UPS will remain intent on low-balling workers, doing everything in its power to deny working people a fair share of the enormous wealth we help generate.

This is why 97 percent of full- and part-time workers at UPS have authorized a strike. We have to draw a line in the sand and fight for each other in the face of corporate greed that only ever seems to grow stronger in this country. If we give up on fighting for good jobs that provide higher wages and better benefits, then all we’ll be left with are bad jobs.

UPS has a choice. They can set an industry standard, raise up wages for everyone, and send a message that they respect the Teamsters who make their company run. Or UPS can act like Amazon, treat workers like we are disposable, and put profits ahead of people. Whatever they choose, the Teamsters have told UPS that our members will accept no more concessions. Corporate CEOs and Wall Street executives have taken enough of our money. We deserve what we’ve earned, we demand our fair share, and UPS has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to do the right thing.

Many workers throughout Montana are at a crossroads. What does it mean to have a job, to provide for our families, and to live and work with dignity? A part-time, low wage economy just isn’t going to cut it, not in this state or any other. Together, UPS Teamsters are standing up, and we are determined to rebuild an economy that works for everybody. Stand with us.