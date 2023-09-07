Many people are fascinated with genealogy, tracing their family history to discover exceptional ancestors. The long-running TV show Finding Your Roots traces the family history of celebrities to uncover noteworthy ancestors. Sometimes the show goes back as far as 500 years to find ancestors of special interest. However, each of us had so many ancestors 500 years ago that it is meaningless to trace our genealogy that far back.

Our number of ancestors doubles each generation: two parents, four grandparents, eight great-grandparents, and so on. Assuming a generation time of 25 years, we each had one million ancestors 500 years ago.

We are unlikely to carry any genes at all from an ancestor living 500 years ago. Half of our genes came from each of our parents. And, we expect that 25% of our genes came from each of our four grandparents. However, there is a large effect of chance about which genes are actually passed on each generation. We could have as little as 10% or as a much as 40% of our genes from any particular grandparent. If we go back further in our ancestry, there is a 50/50 chance that we did not receive any genes from an ancestor alive just 250 years ago. There is a greater than 99% chance that we do not carry any genes from a noteworthy ancestor that lived 500 years ago.

Things get more surprising if we go back further in time. One thousand years ago, we each had over one trillion (1,000,000,000,000) ancestors. It is hard for us to fathom how enormous one trillion is. One trillion inches is equivalent to over 15 million miles!

I have had my DNA screened by 23andMe. According to their results, all of my ancestors came from Europe. There were only approximately 50 million humans alive in Europe 1,000 years ago when I had one trillion ancestors. At that time, I had over 20,000 times more ancestors than Europe’s entire population! How is that possible? The answer is simple: almost all of the people alive in Europe at that time filled thousands of spots in my ancestry.

Geneticists have examined this conundrum through mathematical models, and they have come up with some surprising results. Approximately 80% of the people in Europe alive at that time who had children are ancestors of all people alive today who have some European ancestry. The other 20% of people alive 1,000 years ago have no living descendants.

Thus, each of us alive today with some European ancestry has exactly the same set of ancestors. Think of it, 8 out of 10 people who reproduced in northern Europe 1,000 years ago are the ancestors of all living people with some European ancestry! In other words, everyone with even a little European ancestry are distant cousins.

And, if we go back a bit further, we all share a common ancestor. Assuming just a little exchange among major human geographical groups, an ancestor of all present-day humans was likely to have lived approximately 3,000 years ago.

These mathematical models are hard to believe. The ability to sequence the entire human genome has now made it possible to test these models with genomic sequences. Recent results, based upon sequencing the DNA of over 2,000 people, have supported the incredible results of these models.

It is easy for us to recognize differences in skin color, facial features, and other characteristics between different human groups. However, there are about 3 billion DNA ‘letters’ in the human genome. On average, about 99.8% of these ‘letters’ are identical between any two people alive today. We are all more closely related and similar to each other than we generally realize.