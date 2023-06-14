To the Mayor, the City Council and Board of County Commissioners:

The recent dramatic increase in urban camping in Missoula underscores the urgent need for safe, legal shelter year-round for Missoula’s unhoused citizens. Those of us leading or supporting efforts to address houselessness write to urge you to include funding in the City and County FY24 budgets to support year-round emergency shelter. We recognize and champion Missoula’s goal of developing diverse housing options over the long term — but the current crisis demands additional shelter. Our community must respond immediately to this urgent need.

In winter 2022-2023, 794 unique individuals stayed at the Emergency Winter Shelter (EWS), a 46% increase over winter 2021-2022. The shelter slept more than 100 people on 132 consecutive nights this winter. By contrast, the EWS slept more than 100 people on only two nights in 2021-2022. When the Winter Shelter closed April 10 of this year, dozens of unhoused neighbors had nowhere else to go. Overnight, the number of neighbors seeking shelter in the urban area increased dramatically, sparking public outcry and health and safety concerns. The Poverello Center is full to capacity and unable to absorb the increase in the number of people seeking shelter. More than 100 people are on the waiting list for a pallet shelter at the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, which is also full.

The Poverello Center has agreed to staff and operate the shelter if funding is available. The operation could be implemented at the Johnson Street location, with the approval of appropriate Health Department variances and some structural improvements. The Pov has successfully operated an Emergency Winter Shelter out of the Johnson Street location for the past three years.

We can see today what our community looks like without the additional shelter beds that have been available during the winter months. Concerns are not limited to unsafe and unsightly urban camps. The human cost is also great: Missoulians for whom Johnson Street is the only option include working people contributing to our tax base and economy who simply cannot afford housing in this challenging market.

In addition, financial resources and staff capacity are overburdened across the nonprofit sector and throughout numerous public-sector departments. Outreach staff at local nonprofit agencies struggle to reach unhoused neighbors to provide medical treatment, behavioral health support, housing resources, and other critical services. Numerous City departments are spending an inordinate amount of time responding to concerns about urban camps, and cleaning up camps that are posing threats to health, safety, and our local ecosystems. Opening an additional shelter facility will help mitigate many of these challenges and decrease the unsustainable financial and staff burdens currently being felt across City departments and throughout our nonprofit health and human-services community.

As you know, federal COVID funding has largely funded emergency shelter and other services in recent years. That money has run out. Regrettably, despite a record budget surplus, the state has offered little support for local communities dealing with the shelter crisis. The nonprofit sector alone cannot shoulder the responsibility for supporting year-round shelter.

We are grateful to the City Council and Board of County Commissioners for your demonstrated concern for your unhoused constituents and the organizations and programs assisting them, and urge you to include funding for year-round shelter in the City and County FY24 budgets.