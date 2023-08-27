Several letters to the editor have endorsed Mike Nugent for mayor. They come from good Missoula citizens, in support of another good citizen who might have made a good mayor if the National Association of REALTORS® had not intervened so egregiously in our local election.

But they did intervene, with a gigantic infusion of cash exceeding any political expenditure in the history of Missoula municipal elections. Hidden behind a dark money committee, nebulously named “Missoula Mayor,” the real estate lobby’s intrusion into local politics has become a major issue in this election.

In short, the real estate lobby is trying to buy themselves the mayor’s office. We cannot let that happen. It is imperative that Missoulians NOT put Mike Nugent in the mayor’s office.

Three compelling reasons lead us to this conclusion. First, the massive investment of the realty associations would irretrievably stain and undermine a Nugent administration. It would be clear from the outset that he owes his election to their support. He would never be able to make a land use decision without that cloud hanging over it. Even if he wanted to act independently of their influence, or contrary to their interests, his re-election will always hover in the background, swaying him or creating the constant suspicion that it will. Either way, his administration will never be able to escape this cloud. We would never know for sure if his decisions were for our benefit or that of the real estate associations. Candidate Nugent has given Missoulians no clue as to how he would navigate this thorny situation if elected.

Second, those publicly supporting Nugent, whether they know it or not, are aligning themselves with the largest lobby in America — one that doesn’t have Missoula’s interest in mind. To elect him now will reward the real estate lobby for its egregious intrusion into our community’s elections. Almost certainly, a Nugent victory will encourage the NAR to intervene in the same way in city council and county commissioner races, both here and across Montana. They might do that anyway, but if we can defeat them in this race, it will stand as an example of what other communities or other candidates can do.

Finally, there’s no need to support a candidate with this kind of baggage, when there are other good candidates in the field. Thankfully, both Jordan Hess and Andrea Davis are qualified for the office. Neither would come into it under the cloud that Nugent cannot now escape.

At the end of the day, it’s our democracy that is really at stake in this election. Is our mayor’s office for sale to the highest bidder, as if it were a piece of property? As the dog days of summer creep toward the September 12th primary, that is the question Missoula voters should be asking. We deserve to know that decisions made in City Hall are being made with the public interest in mind, not the special interests of an industry trade group. With Mike Nugent, we will never have that assurance. Let’s send a clear message: our mayor’s office is not for sale.