Recently a few folks declared in the Missoulian that anyone who supports Mike Nugent in the race to become Missoula’s next mayor doesn’t “have Missoula’s best interests in mind” and doesn’t know how Mike will serve our community.

It was an oddly personal jab at a long list of community leaders with decades of service to and affection for this town. It was puzzling. In their rush to decry outside money in local politics — a concern Mike Nugent shares – the signers of that op-ed seemingly ignored that Mike was born and raised right here in Missoula, and many of his supporters have known him for years. Most importantly it ignored the fact that we know exactly who Mike Nugent is through his decades of service to this community, through his record on city council, and through his values and vision for our future.

Everyone who signed on to that piece knows that it is illegal for a candidate to tell an outside group how to spend or not spend their money. They are asking Mike to break the law and then loudly complaining when he doesn’t. Ultimately, they are just trying to score cheap political points and mislead voters.

Some of us know Mike from direct experience working with him in the private sector. We know him to be a hardworking, honest, and ethical business leader. Some of us have served with Mike on community boards ranging from YMCA to United Way to the Missoula Housing Authority. We know him to be a thoughtful, generous and caring community leader. Others of us have served with Mike in public office. We know him to be a dedicated, analytical and pragmatic public servant. He is the only candidate with experience in the private, public and non-profit sector. Those relationships within and throughout the community will be critical in tackling the affordable housing and homelessness crises, along with a host of endless challenges.

We know Mike, and we know that he has lived in and loved Missoula his entire life and he wants our kids to have the same chances he's had. We know that Mike wants Missoulians to be able to afford a home here. We know that Mike wants relief from the growing burden of property taxes. We know that Mike wants a city that excels in providing services to its citizens. We know that Mike has proven over the course of his life here that he can deliver results. If you want a candidate who’s focused on solutions that will work, we hope you’ll join us and vote for Mike Nugent.

Tyler Gernant

Jennifer Savage

Janet Stevens

Annelise Hedahl

Brint Wahlberg

Sue Orr

Tom Orr

Greg McDonnell

Jami Woodman

Dwight Schulte

Katie Carlson

Julie Lynch

Megan Robson