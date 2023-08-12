As legislators who have represented or are currently representing Montana cities in the Legislature, we know the importance of strong, clear leadership in representing the needs of our communities. As Missoulians, we are passionate about our wonderful city but we also know that Missoula faces many challenges which will demand much of our next mayor. We believe Andrea Davis is the right person to meet these challenges and provide this leadership and we strongly endorse her to be Missoula’s next mayor.

Andrea Davis has a powerful combination of skills and experience that she will bring to the mayor’s office. As the executive director of Homeword, she has built an organization that is helping Missoula and Montana provide affordable, available housing to citizens across the state. As the chair of the Montana Housing Coalition, she has been a dynamic presence in the Legislature and in the last session helped pass the largest and most innovative affordable housing bill in Montana’s history. As a member of the Missoula’s Urban Transportation Board, Andrea understands the need to merge transportation planning with urban growth and economic development.

In all these roles, Andrea has distinguished herself as a leader and collaborator, strengthening partnerships, providing strong management skills, and offering a vision that others want to follow. Andrea Davis understands that the great challenge facing Missoula is managing our unprecedented growth in a way that preserves and strengthens our sense of community and place. We stand behind her in that vision.

Missoula is fortunate to have a slate of strong candidates running for mayor. As legislators, we pledge to work with whomever the voters select. But we believe that Missoula has a unique opportunity to elect a truly exceptional candidate to the mayor’s office. We urge Missoulians to vote for Andrea Davis.