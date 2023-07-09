After weathering a long, cold winter, seeing wildfire smoke in May was depressing, literally. Our team stared dumbfounded out the window, questioning if we would get any time at all this year to do what we love — being active outside. Fortunately, the smoke cleared out quickly and we had a pleasant couple of months.

Our neighbors in the Midwest and on the East Coast haven’t been so lucky, experiencing air pollution levels that rival the worst in the world. The impacts of wildfire smoke in these regions have brought something most Westerners have dealt with for years to center stage, along with conversations around the increasingly harmful impacts of climate change. We hope there can be a silver lining, that the suffering experienced will build more momentum for climate solutions, like electrification and investment in renewable energy. (Learn more about these solutions at ElectrifyMissoula.org).

In the meantime, though, even if we are wildly successful in moving solutions-oriented investments forward, the reality is that wildfire smoke season is getting worse and it’s something we must all be prepared for.

So, this July 8-15, our team invites you to join us in getting prepared during our third annual Wildfire Smoke Ready Week!

We encourage you to take the following steps to ensure you and your loved ones are staying safe when the skies inevitably fill with particulate matter from wildfires:

• Understand the Health Impacts — Wildfire smoke is our most significant source of air pollution in western Montana. The tiny particles in smoke can burrow deep into your lungs and pass into your bloodstream where they set off an inflammatory response. They impact your heart, lungs and immune system. Even if you are not in a high-risk category (children, older adults, people with heart and lung disease, and pregnant people), the smoke is bad for you — and the longer you’re in it, the worse it gets.

• Monitor Local Air Quality — Accurate air quality maps and forecasts can help you adjust your activities and get outside during the healthiest times of the day. We rely heavily on EPA’s Fire.AirNow.gov and the Montana DEQ’s “Today’s Air” portal (today's air.mt deq.us).

• Create Clean Indoor Air — During wildfire smoke events, indoor air quality can be just as bad as outdoor air. If you can, close windows and doors when it’s smoky (but be sure you’re not letting your space get too hot; if you must choose, stay cool first and mitigate indoor air quality as possible.) Use a HEPA air purifier or build a DIY fan and filter combo to clean indoor air in a room. If you have a central air handler that can work with an efficient filter, run the air in your home through the best filter you can (preferably a MERV 13).

• Reduce Time Outside — During periods of wildfire smoke, it's easy to feel unhappy or trapped when we're told to stay indoors or to reduce physical activity. Plus, some people work outside and don’t have another option. Strive to find a balance. Reduce the intensity of outdoor activities (a walk instead of a run) and try to plan activities during periods of better air quality.

• Check on Friends and Neighbors — Share these tips with those around you. If you have at-risk neighbors, friends or family, check to ensure they too can stay healthy.

• Bonus — Advocate to promote health and resiliency. Wildfire smoke is a public health issue; our climate is changing, resulting in hotter and drier summers, leading to longer, more intense wildfire seasons, and more smoke. There are other risks from climate change that we need to understand and build strategies to address. Can you work with local government and leaders in our community to begin planning and acting today? Let’s work together to address the root cause and reduce carbon pollution!

You can find more information on the above, plus tutorials, more resources and additional tips, at MontanaWildfireSmoke.org.