Mr. Wuerthner espouses (IR July 25) the same old diatribe of no logging, no thinning, no roads, no management of our forests.

The “do nothing option” is fraught with ignorance of the complex relationship of different ecosystems, something the Native Americans understood.

Facts are often misused and in Mr. Wuerthner’s case, a serious error.

Lumping nationwide statistics are not appropriate when understanding causes of wildfire, especially in the West. In the Southern area, 87% of wildfire are human caused. In the West only 57% are human caused, with California accounting for 90% human caused.

Without California, the percentage drops to 40%. Fine fuels are not the problem, but rather overly dense forests, climate change (larger, more intense fires), years of policies that resulted in the current problem. Roads, temporary or permanent, are not the problem.

What solutions does Mr. Wuerthner propose? Spending billions on fire suppression? Until federal and state agencies and landowners engage in large cross-boundary fuels treatments, the problem will remain.

I have no idea where Mr. Wuerthner gets his information, but like many other Luddite opinions, fuels treatments do indeed work when done on a landscape scale, something that the no-management crowd continually oppose.

Publishing books, such as Mr. Wuerthner prefers to do, do little to understand or improve the current situation, nor should they dictate forest wildfire management.

In contrast, MSU Extension Service published a well thought-out publication, “Fire on the Mountain”, Issue No. 50, Spring 2023, that describes fire and its role as it pertains to various forest ecosystems.

The most recent issue of “Fire Management Today”, June 2023-Volume 81, clearly lays out the evolution of cross-boundary fuels treatments and has a picture of where large-scale treatments have worked.

Managers don’t know where, when, and under what conditions a wildfire will start, but spending more money on fuels treatments make more sense than doing nothing, spending billions on firefighting.