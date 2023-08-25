I would like to thank Senators Tester and Daines for supporting victims of radiation exposure from U.S. nuclear weapons testing and development. I was pleased to see that they voted in favor of S.Amdt 1058 to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), to strengthen the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA). This is a much-appreciated demonstration that bipartisanship is still possible, and that this Congress cares about the veterans, miners, Indigenous communities, farmers, ranchers, and hard-working people across the country that were exposed to radiation from U.S. nuclear weapons activities. Many Montanans may have suffered not knowing the cause of their illnesses.

This amendment expands the coverage of RECA to additional victims of radiation exposure because of above-ground nuclear testing at the Trinity site in New Mexico and the Nevada test site. Previously only people living in a small geographical area were covered for compensation for cancer and other illnesses that they suffered from exposure during America’s rush to arm the nation with nuclear weapons. Up-to-date studies have recently released horrifying statistics about the true spread of Cold War nuclear weapons testing and the radiation it created saturating our atmosphere. Sadly, Montana was soaked in high levels of radiation.

I grew up in Billings, Montana. I was 66 days old when the first atomic bomb mushroomed over the Nevada test site. The wide-open spaces, pristine air, and magnificent mountains nurtured what I thought was a safe and healthy childhood. Now I know not once, not twice, but at least 94 times from my birth in 1950 into the 1960s, I was unknowingly exposed to those vicious little atoms. Not for one day or a week but for two months after each explosion. My future of thyroid cancer and lifelong health struggles was shaped by this hidden radiation.

Strep throat at 16 saved my life. The doctor felt a lump on my thyroid. When the surgeon opened me up, they found a small cancerous nodule. Out came my thyroid gland, all the lymph glands, and the large muscle on the left side of my neck. I was too young to comprehend the costly suffering that would become my future.

I never really questioned why cancer or why me. But the truth is not shy. Perhaps it was serendipity that I was back in Montana in 1997 when I opened the Billings Gazette to a front-page article about a report by the National Cancer Institute stating that the American people were exposed to radiation in the aftermath of Nevada above-ground nuclear bomb tests.

Boom! My thyroid cancer suddenly made sense. I was now a Downwinder, one of too many unknown victims who were exposed because prevailing winds spread radiation far beyond the Nevada desert and the beautiful New Mexican landscape where the bombs were exploded. The government knew the possible danger. The Department of Defense before each test warned the Kodak company located thousands of miles from the test site so it could protect its film. But it did not warn my mother that the milk her newborn baby and toddler children were consuming would soon be dangerously contaminated.

Fifty-six years later I struggle daily with the aftereffects on my health and my life because of the cancer spawned in those huge mushroom clouds. Many Montanans may not even be aware what caused their cancer or lifelong health issues.

There is still work to be done. But the courageous votes Senators Daines and Tester and all the senators who supported S.Amdt 1058 have helped the invisible victims of nuclear testing become visible. It has not gone unnoticed. Thank you again.