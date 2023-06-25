This month there is one more reason to be proud to call the Missoula community home. On June 27, Missoula’s Partners Hope Foundation will break ground on a new hospice facility. This good news is the result of the unwavering commitment of a small group of Missoulians who recognized a critical need and tackled the problem head on.

It has been 23 years since Missoula’s first hospice facility, Mountain Valley Hospice House, closed its doors in June 2000. It was a remarkable place. In addition to meticulous treatment of pain and other symptoms, the care provided at Mountain Valley included heavy doses of fellowship. Families visited without time limits and doctors came by to check on their patients. Walking into the house, one was often greeted by smells of fresh-baked cookies or casseroles wafting from the kitchen.

Mountain Valley succeeded in providing comprehensive care for dying patients with complex symptoms and social needs. Unfortunately, however, it failed to earn stable financial support from Missoula’s two hospitals that co-owned it.

Mountain Valley’s closure left a gap in our community’s ability to offer specialized care for dying people and the families who love them. We have excellent doctors and hospitals in Missoula, and hospice programs to support families in caring for dying people at home. But not every seriously ill person has a home and not every family has the wherewithal to care for a dying loved one. The lack of a dedicated hospice and palliative care facility can leave vulnerable people to needlessly suffer.

In 2013, a group of concerned community leaders felt called and determined to create a new hospice facility. Their efforts gave rise in 2017 to Partners Hope Foundation, a new community non-profit with a mission to fill the community need for a hospice house.

Over the past four years, an expanding circle of board members, donors and supporters have meticulously planned, designed, and raised money. This new community-owned and operated hospice and end-of-life center will include 12 private patient care rooms with additional space to expand to meet regional needs. Fund-raising is still not complete, however, thanks to significant donations from individuals and businesses, we have reached the tipping point. Missoula’s new hospice facility will be built!

The center will work with area hospice programs and hospitals to serve patients from across Missoula, Sanders, Lake, Mineral, Granite, and Ravalli counties. Partners Hope Foundation honors the legacy of the Native land on which the center will stand and is working closely with the All Nations Health Center and the local health department to effectively serve our diverse community.

In an early history of the field, Sandol Stoddard described hospice as “an intimate transaction between human beings in community.” That aptly applies to this grassroots project. Montanans understand the importance of living in community with one another, rather than merely in proximity to one another, particularly when it comes to illness, caregiving, dying and grieving. It is one reason that we have chosen to live and age right here in Missoula.

We have each worked in hospice and palliative care for over four decades and are proud to serve as Honorary Chairs for the Embrace Campaign to build this new center. The generosity of our community is no surprise. To date, the Embrace Campaign has raised $12.9 million! Just $2.5 million are needed to complete initial funding and underwrite any shortfalls in operating expenses for the first few years. People of western Montana know what it means to take care of our own.

Please join us by donating at EmbraceEndOfLife.org.