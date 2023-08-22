Every few years, NorthWestern Energy releases its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for Montana. The document outlines how the monopoly utility plans to source and develop the energy to power Montana’s homes, farms, ranches, offices, and businesses. NorthWestern just released its 2023 plan, and it is deeply concerning. The plan doubles down on the most expensive energy sources. It’s great for the corporation’s shareholders and executives, but it will bring skyrocketing bills for customers and a dangerous expansion of serious, carcinogenic pollutants that risk our health and future prosperity.

NorthWestern releases this plan as it seeks to raise electricity rates for residential customers by 28%. This rate hike is just one more squeeze on the average Montanan who is also facing an affordable housing crisis and imminent property tax increases. The 28% figure was reached in a settlement between NorthWestern and other large corporations and industrial facilities. It’s a sweetheart deal for the big companies whose rates remain largely untouched while residential customers take a huge hit.

Perverse economic incentives are baked into state law for monopoly utilities like NorthWestern. This is why the corporation chooses coal and gas plants that are the most expensive to build and maintain despite industry trends towards renewables.

The new methane-fired plant NorthWestern is building in Laurel will cost $283 million dollars, creating disturbing financial risks for customers who will be asked to pay for the irresponsible project. The plant’s air quality permit documents that it will emit hundreds of tons of carcinogens and other dangerous pollution every year, threatening the health of residents in Laurel, Billings, and the larger Yellowstone River valley. These health costs are not accounted for in NorthWestern’s plan, and elected officials should require them to be addressed. The entire premise of this reckless plan demands greater scrutiny from the Public Service Commission (PSC), the agency charged to balance the public’s interest with the interests of monopoly energy corporations.

The PSC is soliciting public feedback on NorthWestern’s IRP. Montanans should tell commissioners to require the utility to draft a revised plan that incorporates greater use of affordable clean energy sources with independent, expert analysis of the revised document. NorthWestern has a documented history of “cooking the books” to get the conclusions it wants from studies — more fossil fuels that generate expanded profits for shareholders (and higher power bills for us). Cost-effective storage technologies like efficient batteries and pumped-hydro storage make renewable sources reliable at all times despite the industry’s tired bogeyman arguments about sunless, windless days.

In a recent Montana court proceeding, Dr. Mark Jacobson, Director of Stanford University’s Atmosphere/Energy Program, testified about the potential savings of transitioning away from fossil fuels to wind, water, and solar energy over the next 20-30 years. Because 10% of the price we pay for energy comes from costs incurred mining, refining, and transporting fuels, this transition would produce tremendous savings while reducing dangerous pollution that harms our health and leads to more frequent and intense climate-fueled floods, droughts, and wildfires. The PSC should also require NorthWestern to account for damages to property, croplands, and infrastructure from the climate pollution that its current plan will generate.

It’s important that we demand our elected officials hold NorthWestern accountable for a reckless plan that threatens Montana’s future prosperity. We all deserve a clean, affordable, and just energy future that protects the people and places we love, and the technology to achieve that future exists today.

You can submit a comment to the PSC by emailing pschelp@mt.gov before Aug. 28. You can also visit NorthernPlains.org/demand-affordable-energy to learn more about PSC listening sessions and other ways to speak up.