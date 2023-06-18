If you have moved to Missoula in the last five years, you may not know the history of industrial forest management and the legacy it’s left on our landscape. The debate over federal forest policy continues though not nearly as intense as it once was. In the 1960s, when clearcutting became the preferred alternative, and through the '70s, '80s and '90s, our mountains were so laced with roads and so heavily logged that they looked like jigsaw puzzles with most of the pieces gone.

I arrived up in the mid-'80s and immediately got involved with some local groups who were opposed to the U.S. Forest Service’s logging program. Today, clearcuts are still visible from most vantage points in Missoula, but the story of how our closest national forest — the Lolo — will be managed for the next generation is being written right now.

The Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force (FLBCTF) urges people who want to see greater protections for the Lolo to make their voices heard. The Lolo National Forest is gathering public input and developing alternatives for its new Forest Plan. It will replace the original plan that dates to 1986 — a plan that was logging-centric and largely focused on supplying larger timber mills with old growth and mature trees.

Environmental, economic and social conditions changed drastically since that document was created. What was relevant then is not nearly so important now — we don’t see log trucks on every corner or mills downtown and throughout our valley. However, commercial logging, road building and timber production still dominate Forest Service budgets and the mindset of the agency’s management.

Today, we see new faces and businesses in our community, new investment like a new music amphitheater where our largest plywood and sawmill once operated and residents clamoring to hunt, fish, hike, bike, float, etc. on the Lolo. Missoulians need to get out in the Lolo N.F. if they want to experience nature and to see wildlands. Like the rest of the mammals that need the forest to survive, humans also depend on the Lolo for enjoyment, reflection and our sustenance.

The Lolo is a virtual turnstile for animals moving from east to west and north to south seeking new territories or, perhaps, just following that wanderlust that takes them to the next mountain range, watershed or ecosystem. This is exactly what Grizzly bears do, and is one of the species that needs our help now and into the future.

Forest planning is a long and tedious process, yet it’s integral to the protection of important habitats across our national forests. These plans are the pathway to the recovery of endangered, threatened and sensitive fish and wildlife, restoration of damaged watersheds and safeguards for unique forest ecosystems like old growth and wet meadow complexes. Additionally, the new plans provide an opportunity to integrate climate change impacts.

The FLBCTF developed its own alternative — protection of what’s still intact and on the design of a long-term restoration strategy to undo decades of road building and clearcutting. Interested citizens can review our alternative at montanaforestplan.org and use it to help inform comments. Please take the time to submit feedback and attend upcoming planning meetings to develop a science-based plan that reflects the many changes to the Lolo N.F. over the past 40 years.