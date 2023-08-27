It’s revealing of his character, intellect, and respect for the law that, after losing the most important case this century, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen called climate change “absurd.” He then proceeded with ad hominem attacks on the judge and dredged up decades’ old conspiracy theories against Planned Parenthood.

Knudsen didn’t mention any specifics contained in Judge Kathy Seeley’s 103-page decision. He’s out to distract from Seeley’s 70-some pages of facts drawn from the experts in the trial. The judge called the testimony of Knudsen’s lone witness in the case “not well-supported, contained errors, and was not given weight by the Court.” This, after Knudsen spent $100,000 of taxpayers’ money on witnesses he never called to the stand.

He’s throwing red meat to the gullible after his humiliating defeat, the preferred tactic of the MAGA adherents. Turn up the temperature of the rhetoric to the edge of violence against “enemies.” Divide the voters. Distract from your own failures.

The idea of learning from this case, serving the people, and acknowledging the hazards of fossil fuel projects apparently doesn’t sink in.

Waves of experts documented the 166 million tons of CO 2 disgorged each year by digging, processing, and burning fossil fuels in Montana. They used science to link this pollution to its consequences: megafires, dying streams and rivers, drought, floods, and extreme weather. These hazards will only get more costly if we don’t turn off the fossil fuel spigot, they testified.

Rarely are findings of fact about the climate crisis laid out so elegantly in one place as they are in Judge Seeley’s decision. Someone in a position of authority for the law should make this ruling recommended reading for every Montanan.

But, at trial, Knudsen knew he was beat. He conceded his team’s defense because he realized what climate experts have known for decades: there is no defense. Climate science, climate change projections, the effects on Montana’s natural environment, and the effects, now and in the future, on our children and grandchildren are clear. It is also now indisputable in a court of law that the State of Montana’s policies are unconstitutional because they contribute to climate change and harm Montanans.

We need to get to work. Reliable alternatives are ready to replace fossil fuel infrastructure. Stanford University’s Mark Jacobson, Ph.D., testified, without rebuttal by Knudsen’s team, that it is technically and economically feasible for Montana to replace 80% of existing fossil fuel energy by 2030 and 100% no later than 2050, but as early as 2035. Doing so is not only cleaner. It’s $21 billion cheaper for ratepayers!

Montana’s attorney general and, indeed, all our elected officials and bureaucrats need to heed Judge Seeley’s finding of fact: “The current barriers to implementing renewable energy systems are not technical or economic, but social and political. Such barriers primarily result from government policies that slow down and inhibit the transition to renewables, and laws that allow the utilization of fossil fuel development and preclude a faster transition to a clean, renewable energy system.”