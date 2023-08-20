Public input sought on NWE plan: “Proposal is unique as the only one in the nation that adds coal." This was the headline in newspapers across Montana this past weekend, for an article on the Public Service Commission (PSC) statewide hearings regarding Northwestern Energy's proposed 20-year energy plan. NWE plans to add more coal power to its portfolio, versus what every other utility in the United States is doing, which is expanding renewable energy generation.

To be more precise, NWE says it can’t expose its Montana customers to a power outage occurring In January/February, when -15 degree temperatures are causing customers to max our their heating systems. NWE says: “renewable resources are too unpredictable to be relied upon during periods of peak demand." Every other utility company in our nation has determined that renewables work just fine in addressing a potential loss-of-load leading to a power outage at a time of peak usage.

Maybe for NWE, it’s not really the lack of reliability of renewable energy sources. Maybe it’s the fact that NWE needs only to convince the Montana PSC that expanding its reliance on coal-fired powered plants is the right solution for its Montana customers.

The incredible irony of these Montana PSC commissioners' hearings on NWE's 20-year plan, considering Monday's decision by District Court Judge Seeley, in her ruling in favor of the young plaintiffs in their lawsuit against the state — that Montana violated their right to a “clean and healthful environment”, by promoting the use of fossil fuels, is further enriched by NWE’s claim that the “environmental liabilities in disposing of windmill blades and expired storage batteries“ is of utmost concern to them. This argument might make sense to only one PSC in the entire United States - the Montana PSC.

I am a member of the Citizens Climate Lobby (CCL). It’s non-political. Its members understand the science of climate change and its potential to do irreparable damage if changes regarding the use of fossil fuels aren’t implemented. In the lawsuit Judge Seeley just ruled on, the state made the argument that in the grand scheme of things, Montana’s contribution to the global warming problem is only minuscule. In response, the argument was made that any individual person’s payment of their Montana income tax obligation, if not made, has virtually no affect on the state’s ability to fund its budget. Both statements are basically true; the issue is that both are problems, and both need to be dealt with.

Information, no, actually facts are needed here. In the 1980s, Exxon and Shell independently carried out internal scientific assessments of the planetary effects of CO2 released by fossil fuel consumption. Each study predicted a doubling of CO2 levels, when compared with pre-industrial levels; the major difference was Exxon predicted it wouldn’t happen until about 2060, Shell said it could happen as early as 2030. Both studies concluded this increase in CO2 concentration would result in ecological calamity. Neither company took responsibility for their product. In fact, Shell argued the “main burden” of addressing climate change rested with government and with consumers. The energy industry, same as the tobacco industry 30 years earlier, chose to use “friendly” politicians and a well-funded disinformation machine to obfuscate versus educate the public relative to the facts.

Climate change isn’t (shouldn’t be) political. 40 years ago, Shell suggested climate change oversight was the responsibility of government and consumers. Don’t let the Montana PSC sell us out when it comes to their oversight of NWE.