Teck Resources coal mines in British Columbia are dumping selenium into Lake Koocanusa and the Kootenai River. Excess selenium in water produces deformities and death in fish and is a human health concern. Cutthroat below one mine are missing gill covers and numbers have dropped 90%. Koocanusa burbot are almost gone. “Trophy” rainbows seldom make it over 5 pounds. Mountain whitefish in the river have decreased 50%.

Federal, Montana and tribal representatives worked for 5 years to customize selenium standards for the Kootenai drainage, meeting over 40 times with 9 public meetings. The standards were accepted by the Montana Board of Environmental Review and EPA. Four of 9 fish species sampled in Koocanusa exceed these selenium limits. Some politicians now claim that selenium limits were set too fast, and the science is incomplete. Mostly it appears they chose to not attend the meetings.

Teck has drawn repeated Canadian pollution fines. The Chinese government owns 10% of Teck and a Chinese official was appointed to Teck’s Board. Most of Teck’s mined coal is shipped to Asia, particularly China. Now, Lincoln County commissioners and some Montana legislators want to allow more selenium from this Canadian mine into Montana waters. The Montana Board of Environmental Review, newly appointed by Gov. Gianforte, asked EPA to relax selenium standards, astoundingly by using a letter drafted for them by Teck. Sen. Tester got Canada to consider this transboundary pollution, but Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau declined a Joint Border Review Committee to do that.

Lake Koocanusa, the Kootenai River and their fish are important natural resources in Lincoln County and are vital to Lincoln County’s economy and lifestyle. Just as important, the Montana Constitution guarantees citizens the right to a clean and healthful environment. Lincoln County deserves no less.

Who are these Montana politicians really working for?