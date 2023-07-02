In another sign of our changing times, President Joe Biden welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in late June for a high-level state visit — just the third during Biden’s presidency — complete with a star-studded White House dinner and Modi’s address to Congress. The visit resulted in agreements for greater technology and defense exchanges and warm words between the two leaders.

Biden described the U.S.-India relationship as “a partnership that is among the most consequential in the world, that is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history.” Modi replied in equally glowing terms, referring to India-America relations as a “comprehensive and global strategic partnership."

Younger readers will not remember India’s well-known stance as leader of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) during the Cold War between the United States and our allies on one side, and the former Soviet Union and its satellite countries on the other.

India, joined eventually by about 120 countries in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, sought to carve a separate path between the two nuclear-armed titans and their blocs. Even after the Cold War ended with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, India and its NAM partners maintained an independent stance, aiming to avoid being drawn into ideological battles and military alliances.

How things have changed. In the past few years, India has drawn closer to America, including joining the “Quad,” a new security grouping that also includes Japan and Australia. America holds more military exercises with India than with any other country. And our bilateral trade and investment ties have grown markedly, with America now ranking as India’s largest trading partner.

What accounts for this change in India’s stance? In a word: China. India’s Himalayan border with China remains contested, with the two nuclear-armed powers engaging in deadly skirmishes as recently as 2020. China’s more assertive behavior in the Indo-Pacific region and elsewhere appears to have convinced India’s leaders that a strengthened partnership with America and our allies and partners will help counterbalance the growing threat posed by China.

That said, India continues to tread an independent path, which is particularly evident in its dealings with Russia. India has remained neutral on Russia’s war against Ukraine, with Modi stating in his June 22 White House remarks that “India has laid emphasis on resolution of dispute through dialogue and diplomacy.”

India remains one of Russia’s largest buyers of military equipment and has stepped up its oil purchases as Western sanctions block Russia’s sales to its erstwhile customers in Europe, Asia, and elsewhere.

But the recent failed military mutiny in Russia, with Wagner mercenary troops led by Yevgeniy Prigozhin at one point marching toward Moscow, surely gives India’s leaders reason to hedge their bets and avoid tilting too strongly in Russia’s direction.

While there are many issues that divide us, including India’s growing authoritarian bent, America and India both have very pragmatic reasons for strengthening ties in today’s rapidly changing geopolitical landscape. India recently surpassed China as the world’s most populous country, and its economy is expected to eclipse Japan and Germany in size in the next few years. Moreover, its sizeable military and location in South Asia with maritime borders that reach from Southeast Asia toward the Middle East make it a valuable military partner.

Our shared interest in addressing China’s military assertiveness, supply chain vulnerabilities, climate change, and other common challenges means that India and America both can benefit from a stronger, more stable relationship. While each country will pursue its own interests within the relationship, it’s fair to say the U.S.-India partnership surely will grow deeper in the coming years.

Personal note

I conclude with a personal note. After ten-and-a-half years of writing a monthly column for the Missoulian and Montana Lee Newspapers, I have decided to move to a less regular column, weighing in when I feel an issue particularly merits commentary. I thank all my readers for your loyalty and for your comments and compliments along the way. Your interest and feedback have made it highly rewarding for me to write articles on domestic and international developments of significance to us here in Montana and beyond. Until we meet again in these pages, I wish you all the very best, now and in the months to come.