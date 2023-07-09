The Missoulian (June 25) provided an in-depth article on the “Cottonwood” decision by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. The court concluded that the U.S. Forest Service must reinitiate consultation on the effects of national forest land management plans with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service when new critical habitat is designated for a species listed under the Endangered Species Act (Canada lynx, in this case).

Supporters of a legislative “fix” argue that these requirements are “unnecessary and redundant,” and have a “crippling impact.” However, there is more to this story. In particular, the article failed to explain why individual projects would be delayed by consultation on a forest plan, which suggests that those trying to solve the problem may not really understand it.

The Cottonwood case did not break new ground. It followed the 9th Circuit’s Pacific Rivers Council decision that required reinitiation of consultation on forest plans when a new species is listed (in that case, salmon). That court also determined that some projects implementing a forest plan, timber sales in particular, must be stopped while consultation occurs on the plan. This delay resulted from §7(d) of the ESA, which prevents parts of a proposed action from going forward during consultation if they would foreclose changes in the decision that the consultation might later determine are necessary to comply with the ESA. While not stated in its opinion, the court must have assumed that projects implementing a forest plan are parts of a forest plan. However, the National Forest Management Act, its implementing regulations and agency practice make it clear that plans and projects are two distinct decisions.

Consequently, it would be less disruptive for Congress to simply clarify this fact in relation to ESA consultation by overturning that aspect of the Pacific Rivers Council and Cottonwood cases. The result would be that the Forest Service would have to reinitiate consultation on forest plans as required under current regulations, but projects could proceed while forest plan consultation is occurring (after appropriate consultation on the project). (This would also correct the 10th Circuit’s position, mentioned in the Missoulian article.)

Opponents also claim that reinitiating consultation on a forest plan is a waste of the agencies’ resources. This is not supported by the facts. In terms of both wildlife biology and agency efficiency, it makes much more sense to consider the effects on conservation and recovery of a species as a whole (which is what ESA consultation does) for a single long-term, large-landscape decision like a forest plan than to use successive individual localized projects — especially for wide-ranging species like Canada lynx and salmon.

Prior consultation on forest plans may then be used to streamline consultation on individual projects using the Fish and Wildlife Service’s “tiered” consultation process. Here is how a recent biological opinion written by the Fish and Wildlife Service concluded that the Hellroaring Basin Improvement Project on the Flathead National Forest met ESA requirements for effects on lynx critical habitat: “Our conclusion is based primarily on the information presented in the biological assessment and biological opinion on the effects of the Revised Forest Plan on lynx critical habitat (USFS 2017, USFWS 2017), which set the context for the entire Flathead National Forest.” What if that forest plan consultation had not occurred or was outdated?

Interagency consultation on forest plans using the best currently available scientific information is important to the survival and recovery of many species listed under the Endangered Species Act. Congress should recognize that eliminating the requirement to reinitiate forest plan consultation is neither necessary nor desirable.