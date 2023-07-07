Rising property taxes have had many Montanans concerned about their ability to afford their own homes. But it doesn’t have to be this way. The Republican super-majority made a devastating choice this legislative session — with a reappraisal looming, home values skyrocketing, and a $2.5 billion dollar budget surplus, they voted against every meaningful long-term property tax relief bill.

Their disregard of the hard economic reality facing working and retired Montanans shouldn’t come as a surprise: it’s part of Gov. Gianforte’s tax agenda, which shifts the tax burden from corporations and the wealthy onto everyday Montanans. For example, Gov. Gianforte has hiked the business-equipment tax exemption ten-fold, to $1 million. Who picks up the tab? Homeowners, seniors, veterans, working families, and rents.

Instead of providing long-term property-tax reform to Montanans, the GOP chose to require taxpayers to apply for a $675 check. That doesn’t cut it.

Last legislative session, my Democratic colleagues and I proposed several bills that would have provided greater and long-term property-tax relief at lower cost to the state than the governor’s bill which ultimately passed. One of the Democrats’ primary proposals, HB 280, would have established a tax credit so that property taxes never surpass a portion of household income. For example, a senior earning $55,000 with a property tax bill of $3,900 would get a tax credit of $1,250. If her property taxes were to rise faster than her income, the tax credit would be adjusted accordingly. By contrast, the bill that the governor and GOP passed would give that senior — and every homeowner regardless of income or tax burden— the same check for $675. Come 2025, the senior is out of luck.

During the debate on HB 280, many Republicans blamed local governments for high property taxes and asserted that the job description of a state legislator doesn’t include property-tax reform. Rep. Jenifer Carlson said, “The state did not create the property tax problem, and it’s not our job to fix the property tax problem.”

I, too, believe that local governments have a duty to be prudent stewards of taxpayer money. But Republican legislators haven’t identified what services local governments should cut that would meaningfully lower property taxes. I certainly don’t support defunding police, fire, or emergency services. Our teachers are already among the lowest paid in the country, and our schools are operating on a shoestring budget. Would the super-majority advocate that local governments slash spending on snowplowing and filling potholes?

Before casting his vote to kill HB 280, the Democratic long-term property tax relief plan, Rep. Terry Falk (R- Kalispell) said, “I think we have better ways to attack this issue [property taxes] ]than by throwing budget money at it. I was hopeful that Rep. Falk was correct and that Republicans did have a better way to reform our property-tax system. But they offered no substantive solutions. On other issues, I was proud to collaborate with Republicans to pass bills that will help Missoula County and communities across the state. But we can’t develop a bipartisan property-tax solution unless the super-majority party agrees with us on the need for action in the first place.

As another attempt for property tax relief, Democrats sought to advance HB 911. This bill would have funded property-tax relief through basic reforms like taxing capital gains at the same rate as wages, so that an investment banker doesn’t pay a lower tax rate than a teacher, which is currently the case. This bill, too, was killed by a majority of Republicans.

While the 2024 elections are 17 months away, it’s not too early to ask legislators and candidates what they did to reform our property-tax system. Our Democratic caucus is working everyday to promise families, seniors, and veterans — rural and urban — that their property-tax bill will never force them to consider leaving their community. Elections have consequences. This year, the consequences of the GOP supermajority will be quantified in your property tax bill.