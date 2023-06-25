Clean, fresh, safe drinking water is easy to take for granted. In Missoula, we have a plentiful aquifer, and we have a well-run, City-owned water utility that delivers affordable, potable, tasty water to our taps.

Less than a decade ago, that precious resource that we take for granted was at risk. Our water supply was privately owned and had been sold to a multinational hedge fund. That hedge fund was more interested in syphoning profits out of our community than investing in Missoula and our water system’s future.

After two rejected offers to purchase the privately held water company, the City of Missoula initiated condemnation proceedings to force a sale of the company shortly after I joined the City Council in 2014. We fought through a lengthy, challenging series of court battles and ultimately prevailed.

On June 22, 2017, the City of Missoula took ownership of the system. It was in rough shape from years of neglect. There were water mains well over 100 years old. More than half the water pumped leaked back out of the system without ever reaching a faucet. The system lost more than four billion gallons annually. All the while, millions of dollars were diverted out of the community each year for the benefit of shareholders.

Six years later, I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished at Missoula Water.

We worked tirelessly to make sure all Mountain Water employees could keep their jobs. We tripled our investment in capital expenditures to repair and replace a failing system. We held water rates low. We moved the management of the system from a costal corporate board room to the Missoula City Council chambers.

Since taking ownership of the system, we’ve replaced 8.7 miles of water mains and added three new water storage tanks. We’ve invested $46 million in the system, and we’re making that investment with water rates that are lower than when we initiated condemnation proceedings in 2014.

We’ve reduced our leakage rate by more than 10%. That means we’re saving 1,100 gallons per minute of water that was previously wasted. Not only does this save water, but it saves 590,000 kilowatt hours of electricity each year, reducing our carbon footprint and saving money for ratepayers.

All these improvements have created good jobs that pay well in our community. We’ve added water professionals within the utility, and we’ve supported construction jobs as we invest in infrastructure.

Ownership of the water utility allows us to coordinate with other city-owned utilities and services, making us more efficient as your government. We can coordinate street paving, sidewalk construction, and boulevard trees, among other things, with investments in the water system. We’ve combined utility bills, saving money and making it easier for ratepayers to pay their bills.

Lastly, ownership of the water utility allows us to make other improvements to our community. We worked with Trout Unlimited to remove an old diversion dam from Rattlesnake Creek, restoring bull trout habitat and improving stream health. We recently opened a new universal access trail on Waterworks Hill, allowing residents of our community with limited mobility to enjoy our open space. These never would have been possible without public ownership of the system.

When we began the condemnation effort in 2014, Missoula was the only Montana city of 127 cities and towns that did not have control over its own drinking water. It seemed like an impossibly heavy lift, but, with support from the community and partners like the Clark Fork Coalition, we persevered. We accomplished what we set out to do. That’s the work of the steady hand of local government.