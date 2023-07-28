The Frontier Institute recently issued a report titled “FY2024 Real Local Budgets” that relies on an unsubstantiated assertion that local government expenditures shouldn’t exceed population growth and the rate of inflation. In his July 18 guest column, Kendall Cotton states that local government costs should be driven exactly by the number of residents and the national average of inflation. As in most things, the real world isn’t that simple.

The increasing population of a city only tells part of the story of what causes an increase in the costs of local government services. Take job growth, for example. Missoula is an economic engine for western Montana, and 10,003 more people are employed in 2022 than in 2014, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This 18% growth in jobs should be celebrated, but it exceeds the annual population growth and reflects the thousands of people who travel to Missoula to work who also use city services. Another example is tourism. The tourism economy has become a major industry in western Montana and Missoula. Out-of-state visitors to Montana have increased 13.5%. These visitors use our parks and trails, experience medical emergencies, drive on our streets, and have interactions with law enforcement. And in our state’s current property tax system, these tourists do not pay for the local government services they use. They are subsidized by our own residents.

The Frontier Institute uses the “Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: All Items — U.S. City Average,” then says that should be the limit of spending. That is a poor indicator of local government expenses. The cost of emulsified asphalt has increased by 72 percent since 2017. The Missoula Fire Department saw a 52.5 percent increase in total calls from 2017 to 2021. Neither of these on-the-ground realities are captured by the CPI.

The Frontier Institute infers that the growth in budgets is borne exclusively by property taxes. In Missoula, non-tax revenues from areas such as user fees, utility charges, building permits, and grants have increased at a faster rate than property taxes and assessments and are now 62.8 percent of total revenues, versus 56.8 percent in 2014. The biggest driver in this is the purchase of the community’s water utility. While this is an increase to city expenses, it reflects a net savings to the community because our water rates are lower today than they were in 2014 in private ownership. Federal allocations of COVID-related recovery funds or infrastructure grants increase the city’s budget. If the city receives or spends such grant funding, it must be documented in its budget. It’s disingenuous to categorize these as wasteful budget increases.

As Missoula’s mayor, I never hear residents ask for fewer services; it’s quite the contrary. They do tell me that property taxes are too high, and I couldn’t agree more. Montana’s property tax system is unfair and broken. It was created for an economy that no longer exists and is fundamentally shifting the burden of funding local government services to residential taxpayers. Residential property represented 42.9 percent of the tax base in Missoula County in 1999. That shifted to 60.1 percent in 2018.

Our property tax system is disconnected from the ability to pay. The 2023 Legislature budgeted with a $2.5 billion surplus largely attributable to higher-than-expected income tax collections. Montanans pay more in income tax than ever before, but that doesn’t inspire the same controversy as property taxes, because the amount people pay is proportional to their incomes. We don’t need to cut back on local government services that residents expect and value; instead, we need a tax system that is fair and equitable for everyone.