Our community benefits when we invest in clean water. That’s true whether it’s the water we float on or fish in, or the water that’s coming out of the kitchen faucet.

Clean drinking water is vital to our health, and clean rivers and streams are likewise vital to fish and wildlife habitat, our recreation economy, and — as many in Western Montana might argue — our spiritual well-being and connectedness to nature.

But these investments to secure clean water take commitment and are often controversial.

Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess reminded us of this in his recent opinion piece, which recounted the four-year battle our city fought to gain ownership of our water utility.

The fight required standing up to the Carlyle Group, a global private investment company that had acquired Mountain Water, and that was more interested in turning a profit than in maintaining water mains and providing service to Missoula rate payers at a reasonable price.

Carlye twice rejected offers from the city to buy the water company and it was only by initiating a condemnation process and through a series of court battles that Missoula, at last, was able to take control of its own drinking water.

The condemnation process, the court battles, and the hefty $84 million price tag for the purchase of Mountain Water were controversial but, as history continues to show, well worth it.

Missoulians have benefited from owning their own water utility. Rates are lower than what we paid under private ownership and years of deferred maintenance is finally being addressed. Missoula Water has been working hard to replace miles of neglected water mains.

As Mayor Hess reported, this year, for the first time in decades, the water system is actually pumping more water to taps than is being lost through leaky pipes under the ground. Before public ownership, the system was losing 4 billion gallons of water each year. These repairs also have helped save 590,000 kilowatt hours of electricity annually.

Improved maintenance and reasonable rates are the result of greater accountability. We all have a stake in Missoula Water: The company truly works to serve you and me, the taxpayers, not out-of-state shareholders.

The Clark Fork Coalition was a steadfast supporter of Missoula’s efforts to gain control of its water system, and we were glad to play that role. Not only does local ownership of our water utility provide better service to Missoulians, but it also safeguards our drinking water for future generations and protects critical water rights on Rattlesnake Creek, the Missoula aquifer, and eight wilderness lakes.

This is a huge win for Missoulians today and into the future. And it’s just one example of how investing in clean water pays off. Another example is the removal of the Milltown Dam initiated in 2008, which has paid off in new recreational and economic opportunities and a restored Clark Fork-Blackfoot confluence, free of contamination.

Another, yet to be realized example of what can happen when we invest in clean water, is the abandoned Smurfit-Stone pulp mill on the banks of the Clark Fork River near Frenchtown. Toxic waste dumps at the site still pose a threat to fish, wildlife, and the health and economic well-being of downstream communities. A thorough cleanup and restoration of this area will not only end the risk of an environmental and economic catastrophe, but it will improve river function, build ecological resiliency, and create new opportunities for recreation, housing, and business in the Frenchtown area. Conservation organizations and community members are urging the EPA to take action on this.

These investments in our water are measured not just in money, but in time and passion spent by citizens, stakeholder groups, elected officials and government departments working in collaboration and holding one another accountable. And, as the results show, they pay off in a major way that benefits the entire community.