Perhaps Missoula County elected officials with their $100,000+ per year salaries can afford another tax increase, but we the taxpayers with an average annual income of $50,552 (What is the Average Salary in Missoula, Montana? (August, 2023) (ziprecruiter.com) are being priced out of our homes.

Following the City’s lead, Missoula County is planning a massive tax increase. For county residents, your property taxes will increase by $82 for every $100,000 in assessed value of your property and for City residents, your increase will be $67 per $100,000 in assessed value above the increase in city taxes.

So, how did we get here? Missoula County is spending more than the increase in population plus inflation. According to the Frontier Institute, from 2014-2023, Missoula County saw an 81.9% increase in spending with just a 37.6% increase in population plus inflation. (The 2024 Real Local Budgets | Frontier Institute).

Commissioner Slotnick indicated that the increase in the FY24 county budget is less than the county’s claim of a 5.97% CPI rate of inflation (Missoula County Fiscal Year 2024 Budget | Missoula County Voice) but under his proposed budget, my property taxes will increase by 12%.

Included in Missoula County’s proposed budget this year is over $10 million in spending. $3.628 million from increased property taxes, almost $1.8 million from previous year’s savings, $1 million from open space bonds, $1.855 million from American Rescue Plan funds, $1.2 million from LATCF funds and $1.435 million from TIF funds. Each of those expenditures is funded by taxpayers. The spending requests are vast.

The county claims they have a problem with employee retention. Deputies and detention officers are used as an example. What is not disclosed is that six deputies have recently retired and another was elected sheriff and in the past ten years, the detention center has never had a full staff of detention officers. So, where is the money that was budgeted for the unfilled positions? Even if the work was filled with overtime, there should still be a large sum of unspent payroll funds since overtime wages only pay time and a half.

Earlier this year, Missoula County (we) paid a $3.45 million lawsuit filed by deputies. For several years, elected county officials gave themselves large pay raises, but attempted to not pay the deputies wages they were due by law as their wage is tethered to the wage of the elected sheriff who also got a large pay raise. We the taxpayers are paying for that lawsuit with a settlement levy; one of two on your tax bill. The county has not released how much they paid an out-of-town lawyer to represent them.

Now detention officers have sued the county because their wage is also tethered to the sheriff’s wage. Get ready for another settlement levy.

Is it any wonder why Missoula County cannot retain employees? Who would want to work where you must file lawsuits to be paid correctly?

The estimated $3.628 million in new property taxes is about the same amount as the settlement of the deputies lawsuit. If Missoula County would have just paid the deputies, the settlement amount could have offset the increase in taxes.

So far in 2023, Missoula County has received $409,962.18 in marijuana tax revenue and $1.671 million in new tax revenue from new residential and commercial development. Where has that over $2 million dollars been spent?

Contact the commissioners and tell them to stop the reckless spending. Call 406-258-4877 or email bcc@missoulacounty.us or comment at the final budget hearing at 2p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 in the Sophie Moise Room at the Missoula County Courthouse.