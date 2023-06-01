Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I served the Missoula Community as both a City Police Officer and County Deputy Sheriff for over 30 years. I retired from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 1, 2020.

In mid-May of this year, I learned of Missoula County’s failure to pay correct wages to deputies between 2018 and 2022. State law defines that deputy sheriffs are paid a percentage of the sheriff’s wage. In 2018, the county began paying additional salary to most elected officials including the sheriff and all three commissioners. They termed it “Parity Adjustment”, but did not include it in the sheriff’s salary when calculating deputy’s wages.

In late May, I was told by the attorney representing the deputies that I had initially been included in the lawsuit, but Missoula County demanded that I and some other deputies be removed from the lawsuit because we had left employment with the county more than 180 days prior to the lawsuit being filed. A freedom of information request revealed that twelve deputies that worked between 2018 and present were underpaid by Missoula County and did not receive back pay as part of the settlement.

After learning that we had not been included, I along with another former deputy spoke with the sheriff. He stated that he felt we should be compensated, but it was up to the county commissioners and Erica Grinde, Director of Loss and Benefits. We then spoke with Grinde. She said she did not like the case in general and felt it was based on antiquated law. Grinde also said she felt the 180-day issue applied and she would not budge on this. Grinde did state that if we were to write a letter, she might give us a small percentage to make us go away.

After a number of attempts to talk to the commissioners, I received a phone call from Commissioner Juanita Vero. She stated she was aware of the case and that we could only deal with Erica Grinde on this issue.

The Missoula County Elected Officials Pay Plan shows that elected officials including the sheriff and all three Missoula County commissioners began receiving additional salary called “Parity Adjustment” in 2018. In fiscal year 2022, the pay plan shows that “Parity Adjustment” was removed and “Certification Pay” was added, close to the time that the deputies filed their lawsuit.

During the commissioners' June 2, 2022 Administrative Public Meeting, they agreed to pay the lawsuit, but also made some demeaning comments about how the deputies were paid. Comments like it was immoral for deputies to share in the certificate pay that the sheriff had earned and that the county was enabling the deputies to double dip on certificate pay, yet the second half of fiscal year 2022 was the first time certificate pay appeared in elected officials wages. One wonders if “Parity” was changed to “Certificate” in an attempt to hide the additional wages paid to the sheriff so the county would not be liable for all of the back wages to deputies.

Missoula County’s failure to properly pay deputies was a violation of Montana Law which makes that action a misdemeanor. However no one was ever charged with that crime.

It is troubling that we, the deputies that did not receive back wages went to work every day, even during the COVID pandemic, not expecting anything special, and then we were cheated out of wages we were due, while the elected officials including the commissioners were paid their secret “Parity” pay in addition to their regular wage.