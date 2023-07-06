As a lifelong Montanan, I’m in constant awe of our state’s incredible beauty and the natural wonders within our national forests. I've hiked through the Bob Marshall Wilderness and eaten huckleberries with grizzly bears. I've run to the top of Cha-paa-qn Peak to gaze down on the Five Valleys.

As an environmental lawyer, I work to protect our public lands from being over-logged and ensure these spectacular forests are still here for future generations to enjoy.

So I’m deeply disappointed about legislation, co-sponsored by Montana Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester, to give the logging industry even easier access to our national forests than it enjoys already and remove a lifeline for imperiled wildlife desperately trying to hang on through extinction and climate crises. Senate Bill 1540 is nothing but a gift to timber companies and needs to be shelved.

Laws protecting threatened and endangered species require that forest plans — governing how national forests are managed and whether logging projects are allowed — safeguard newly listed plants and animals. Forest plans must be updated to consider new information, such as changing climate conditions or scientific research, about harm to these imperiled species.

For example, when scientists recognized that roads posed the biggest threat to grizzly bears, national forest plans were amended to limit the number of roads, helping protect grizzly bears from extinction. It makes sense that the agency charged with protecting national forests, the U.S. Forest Service, should consider whether its policies harm the species that live in them.

In 2015 the law governing national forest plans was applied when the Fish and Wildlife Service designated critical habitat for threatened Canada lynx. It required the Forest Service to consult with the Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure forest management practices didn’t harm the animals. For a few months, some logging stopped.

But in 2018 our senators succumbed to pressure from the logging industry, introducing a rider exempting new consultation with wildlife officials on forest plans when new species are listed as threatened or endangered.

Senate Bill 1540 expands that exemption so forest plans would never be updated, eliminating Forest Service oversight and allowing national forests to be logged until endangered species habitat is wiped out. That’s unacceptable.

The current law governing management of our national forests was in response to the relentless clearcutting of the Bitterroot National Forest into the early 1970s. The logging was so extreme that photos of terraced clearcuts made it into the New York Times. Bitterrooters joined with Montana and Wyoming senators to rally for passage of the law, which requires a more systematic and holistic approach to conserving wildlife habitat when authorizing logging projects.

This bill takes us back to the piecemeal policies that decimated our national forests 50 years ago. It would reverse decades of forest revitalization and species protection.

In a recent Missoulian story, Tester said the bill’s aim was to “protect Montana’s robust resource economy,” among other things.

But most of the profit made from cutting down trees in national forests isn’t going to working Montanans — it’s padding the bottom lines of wealthy corporations. Sales from Montana’s timber raked in $553 million in 2018 for the logging industry, while in 2021 Montana’s wood products industry paid wages of roughly $73 million.

Meanwhile, outdoor recreation is booming. In 2021 the sector brought in more than $2.5 billion and employed over 27,000 Montanans.

People are drawn here because of our pristine public lands and the jaw-dropping beauty of our state’s 11 national forests. Nobody wants to camp in a clearcut.

Our senators must stop prioritizing for-profit logging corporations over our cherished public lands, which are held in trust for all Americans. Please join me in reminding them they don’t work for logging companies; they work for us.