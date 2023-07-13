Missoula has some of the nicest people around. But sometimes it is a little bit annoying.

My wife and I ride around town on bikes. Often we are stopped at a stop sign waiting to cross a busy street, Higgins, for example, and a vehicle will stop to let us to cross. We have a stop sign, they do not, yet they stop to let us cross.

Today it was dangerous, because once it was clear to us the stopped vehicle was not going to budge, and we started across, another vehicle pulled around the stopped one and came close to us.

The rules of the road make us all more predictable, and thus less prone to accident. Please follow the rules of the road. If I am at a stop sign and you are not, please go on by and we will cross when there is an opening in traffic.

Thanks Missoula, for being some of the nicest people around.

Jim Semmelroth,

Missoula