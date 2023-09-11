In 2023, Montana lawmakers reduced tax burdens for individuals and businesses alike. Now, in the wake of surging home prices, it’s time for real, structural property tax reform.

Tax collections don’t need to keep pace with soaring property values because the cost — and value — of government does not rise at the same rate. Residents whose property values have increased by, say, 40 percent are not receiving 40 percent more or better government for their money. Of course, inflation has increased the cost of government, but not in lockstep with the most recent valuations.

When faced with rising property values, it is easy to see why some would argue for assessment limits, which restrict the growth rate of assessed property values. This is one of the principal objectives of a citizen-initiated ballot measure, which is currently the subject of litigation. Despite the good intentions, assessment limits are not sound tax policy and could create detrimental outcomes.

Assessment limits are problematic because they incentivize some owners to remain in their homes when they otherwise would have purchased a larger home as their incomes and purchasing power grow. This reduces the supply of starter homes for younger and lower-income purchasers and shifts more of the tax burden to them. Assessment limits also disincentivize major home improvements and new construction, both of which could trigger a new tax assessment and, potentially, higher taxes. And, if not carefully crafted, assessment limits provide relief to some, to the detriment of others. Residential homeowners may find relief, but business or commercial property owners may not. Long-time homeowners get tax relief, while newer owners of identical properties pay more to compensate.

But the motives behind such limits are good: homeowners’ property tax bills are rising dramatically, and something needs to be done. Fortunately, lawmakers have options that rein in property tax increases without shifting tax burdens or making housing policy worse.

They can consider levy limits, which restrict the growth of revenue collections from property taxes. Levy limits protect property owners from unnecessary tax increases by lowering rates for everyone when collections rise due to a spike in assessed value alone. Instead of freezing assessed values for some homeowners to the detriment of others, when assessed values rise above a certain amount, everyone gets an offsetting rate reduction.

If states like New York and Massachusetts manage to get this right, surely Montana can too.

Policymakers could also pursue what some states call “compression,” which is when the state uses its own funds to buy down local property tax rates. Montana will begin buying down some local rates (known as permissive millages), but this is not enough. Importantly, compression itself could backfire unless paired with levy limits; without them, local governments could pocket the state funds and later raise rates back to where they had been previously. Capping property tax rates seems simple enough, but it is not effective and would not protect property owners from valuation surges or from other policies intended to raise collections.

Absent a special session, the Montana legislature next convenes in 2025, meaning taxpayers must wait for relief that is sorely needed today. This creates a precarious situation and one in which hasty decision-making could leave the state dealing with long-term negative outcomes. The citizen-initiated ballot measure has a flawed design that homeowners may come to rue, but it speaks to a real and legitimate concern over rapidly rising property taxes. Policymakers should pursue principled property tax reform that benefits all property owners without creating market distortions or unfairly shifting the tax burden.

Montana is not alone in its struggles with soaring property values, but it could find itself as an example to other states for property tax reform if sound principles win the day.