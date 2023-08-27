Steve Daines has a long history of leading top-down efforts to slash public land protections. Now he’s back at it, this time angling to strip protections from 100,000 acres of public lands in central and western Montana.

Daines is targeting public lands despite the fact that Montanans have made it abundantly clear, over and over again, that they don’t actually want what the senator is trying to sell. His newest anti-public lands bill targets three wilderness study areas: Hoodoo, southwest of Lincoln; Wales Creek, south of Ovando; and the Middle Fork Judith, in the Little Belt Mountains south of Great Falls. These are some of western and central Montana’s best elk habitat, home to rare and threatened native populations of westslope cutthroat trout, and other species of critical concern. They’re prime hunting and hiking country.

I’ve spent countless hours in the Middle Fork Judith WSA, one of the few places in a central Montana island range where you can still find a true wilderness experience. It isn’t just the deep twisted canyons the cut through multi-colored limestone cliffs, the big open parks or the scenic views from the high ridge of Sand Point, but also the quiet of the backcountry, the clean water flowing into the Middle Fork and Lost Fork of the Judith, and the habitat for wildlife, including elk which migrate in and out of the WSA. These are all part and parcel of this place.

To hear Daines tell it, Montanans are practically begging him to strip protections from the Middle Fork Judith. Unfortunately for the senator, that’s simply untrue. A poll conducted by the University of Montana found that 72% of Montanans want to keep or expand protections for wilderness study areas. On the flip side, just 6% want to eliminate protections. It seems to me like bad politics and bad governance. The senator was elected to represent our values, not impose his own values on us over our objections. And what a slap in the face to everyone who has worked for over 20 years to finally see the lower portion of the Middle Fork finally being restored to the blue ribbon trout stream it once was.

This isn’t a new strategy for Daines. He’s already tried twice — and failed twice — to pass similar legislation. The first attempt was back in 2017, when he introduced a bill to eliminate protections from half a million acres of public lands across the state. Had that bill passed, it would have been the single biggest loss of protected public lands in our state’s history, and Daines introduced it without holding a single public meeting or providing any opportunity for the public to provide input. It failed after Montanans met it with a landslide of opposition, overwhelming county commission meetings and filling up Daines’ voicemail to make clear why this bill was bad for Montana.

Lesson learned? Not quite.

Last year, Daines introduced a trimmed-down version of his 2017 bill, again without soliciting any meaningful community input. As before, Montanans overwhelmingly opposed the bill and it went nowhere.

This time around, he hasn’t even bothered to dress up the carcass of his defeated 2022 bill. He’s just running it back unchanged, even though it already floundered because three-quarters of Montanans oppose the senator’s agenda. And just like in 2022 and 2017 he’s studiously avoiding any meaningful public input to force-feed us all legislation that we don’t actually want.

And while Daines professes to care about locally driven solutions for public lands, he pushes one-size-fits-all legislation from Washington, while ignoring what exists on the ground. If he were really interested in finding a long-term solution for wilderness study areas, he would bring people together to modify the boundaries and propose legislation to permanently protect the non-motorized, unroaded portion of the wilderness study area.

This is what irresponsible, top-down policy looks like. Instead of hiding from real public input and reanimating zombie public lands policies, it’s time for Daines to finally do what he’s never done: stand with the overwhelming majority of Montanans who support our public lands and protect, as with the Middle Fork, a remnant of what Charlie Russell described as a “hunter’s paradise.” I would invite Sen. Daines to come see for himself what he believes isn’t worthy of protection.